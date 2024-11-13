NAPA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Domaine Carneros, the award-winning California grower-producer of Méthode Traditionelle sparkling wines, joyfully announces its 2024 holiday wine gift collections including new offerings as is the custom every year. Curated by the team at the French-inspired château situated at the gateway to wine country in northern California, the winery enjoys dreaming up inspired sparkling gifts for friends and clients from one to one hundred.



Image caption: Domaine Carneros announces its 2024 Holiday Gifts : Photo credit: Untapped Media.

With 20% off pricing for winery club members on all gifts, special highlights this year include several rosé themed sets; Coupe de Rosé – four blushing pink handblown crystal coupes alongside the sophisticated Brut Rosé $110, the Rosé Spa set including all natural spa essentials from London Rosé presented with a bottle of 2020 Brut Rosé $98 and their returning popular favorite – a bottle of 2020 Brut Rose nestled in a shimmering rose gold box $59.

They’ve curated a range of gifts for the foodie in your life, both sweet and savory. Bonjour Brunch includes everything they’ll need for a holiday morning celebration – cinnamon sugar donut muffin mix, framboise jam, and four hand-spun glitter bombs (cotton candy with edible glitter to transform the bubbly into a magical celebration), along with a bottle of the 2021 Verméil Demi-Sec $119. Prefer a savory option? Choose the Fête Gourmand including delights from Wild Groves Olive Oil – Kitchen Blend EVOO, Rose Balsamic Vinegar, and Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives along with a Saucisson Sec from Sonoma’s Journeyman Meat Co., matched with the 2021 Avant-Garde Pinot Noir $135; or their Fondue for Two, which includes a truffle-infused cheese ready for melting, rustic French boule bread mix, and a Boska ceramic fondue pot and accessories, paired with the sumptuous and complex 2018 Late Disgorged Brut $149.

Who doesn’t love decadent chocolate? Two sparkling offerings and a Pinot Noir pairing offer a lovely diversity for your cacao-loving recipient. Holiday Cheer features a dozen rich Himalayan Salted Caramel Dark Chocolates custom-infused with Estate Brut made by Napa Valley local Anette’s chocolates paired with a bottle of 2020 Estate Brut $72. For the Pinot Noir aficionado, enjoy the pairing of the 2021 Estate Pinot Noir with a dozen Himalayan Salted Caramel Dark Chocolates $80.

The Sweets & Sparkle gift set includes a festive tin filled with an abundant array of Bonnie & Pop roasted nuts and rich chocolates paired with the 2019 Ultra Brut $88.

Wrapping up the gourmet offerings for 2024, Domaine Carneros brings it home with the Deck the Halls gift set perfect for a tree trimming party, including a set from Holipop that provides all the makings to string a 14’ festive Popcorn Garland paired with a bottle of the limited release 2018 Jardin d’Hiver Cuvée (released November 11th) $88 and the Sommelier’s Dream, an ultimate luxury gift of the elegant 2017 Le Rêve Blanc de Blancs and a sommelier stainless-steel engraved saber in a custom wooden box $350.

In addition to all the great gourmet offerings, the winery has 11 beautifully packaged wine gift sets that highlight all sparkling wines, sets of sparkling wine and Pinot Noir, estate wines and much more. Packaged in attractive gift boxes in an array of colors, prices range from $51-$239 for non-club members and $40-$191 for members. All Gifts can be viewed on their website www.domainecarneros.com/holiday2024 The winery offers many options for corporate gifting that are customizable for every price point. For customized gifting for corporate clients, contact the gift concierge by text or phone at 707-266-5128. For Giving Tuesday, this December 3rd, one dollar for every gift set sold will be donated to Feeding America.

All gifts are available for winery pickup. For receipt by Thanksgiving, the last day for ground shipping outside of California is November 19th, within California, November 24th. For receipt by Christmas, the last day for ground shipping outside of California is December 16th, within California, December 19th.

Club members enjoy a 20% discount on all gift sets with $1 shipping on all orders of $149 or more, non-club members enjoy $10 shipping from November 1 till December 31, 2024.

For more elegant, thoughtful gift ideas, delicious recipes, or delightful pairings for your festive entertaining this season, please visit the Domaine Carneros blog at https://www.domainecarneros.com/blog.

Happy Holidays! A votre santé!

About Domaine Carneros:

Founded in 1987, Domaine Carneros reflects the hallmark of its founder, Champagne Taittinger, in creating terroir-driven sparkling wine and preserving the quality tenets of the traditional method production. Located entirely within the Carneros AVA, between Napa and Sonoma counties, the six estate vineyards total approximately 400 acres with 150 acres planted to Chardonnay, 250 acres planted to Pinot Noir. The winery focuses on making ultra-premium Carneros sparkling wines limited production pinot noirs grown on their estate vineyards

For more information, visit: https://www.domainecarneros.com/.

