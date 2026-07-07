NAPA, Calif., July 7, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Domaine Carneros has long delighted guests with inventive food and wine experiences that reflect the winery’s commitment to culinary craft and local ingredient sourcing. The newest addition to that tradition is the Sparkling Elixir Sampler, a daily tasting flight that pairs four all-natural, handcrafted botanical elixirs from Land & Local of Sonoma County for either a non-alcoholic option with San Pellegrino sparkling water, or with the acclaimed Ultra Brut sparkling wine. This new offering makes for a fully inclusive experience for every guest at the table.



Image caption: Domaine Carneros Debuts the Sparkling Elixir Sampler. Photo courtesy of Domaine Carneros.

Served tableside, the flight is priced at $35 with San Pellegrino or $50 with the Ultra Brut. The four elixirs, each crafted from locally sourced seasonal botanicals, are:

Blood Orange Fennel

Rose Cardamom Meyer Lemon

Hibiscus Tulsi Ginger

Elderflower Mint

The Sparkling Elixir Sampler is available as a standalone daily tasting option and can also be selected as a non-alcoholic alternative within any of the winery’s elevated experiences: Bubbles & Bites, Plat des Perles, Ultimate Carneros, and Ultimate Caviar.

A DEEPENING TRADITION OF ARTISAN COLLABORATION

The partnership with Land & Local joins a roster of celebrated local makers whose work has shaped the Domaine Carneros guest experiences over the years, among them Pete Seghesio of Journeyman Meats, Terri and Brook Penquette of Nova Terra Creamery, Anette Madsen Yazidi of Anette’s Chocolates, and Ali and Marai Bolourchi of Tsar Nicoulai Caviar.

Land & Local founder Kim LaVere brings eight years of botanical craft to the collaboration, grounding her formulas in Ayurvedic medicine, Western herbalism, and culinary training. About 85% of the herbs and fruits she uses are sourced within 50 miles of her Sonoma County production kitchen. Her mission is to reconnect beverages to their healing roots while centering the story of place. “Our partnership is about two high-quality products that complement each other and help tell a story of place together, from different perspectives,” she says. “And our products are inclusive: they work beautifully for people who are imbibing and for people who aren’t.”

WELCOMING EVERY GUEST AT THE TABLE

The non-alcoholic option reflects both the winery’s hospitality values and a meaningful consumer shift. According to a Wine Business Monthly article in July 2024, wellness tourism which includes “dry” tourism as well as alcohol drinkers who opt out occasionally, has seen a measurable increase, with nonalcoholic offerings expanding a brand’s reach and ensuring no one sits on the sidelines.

The Ultra Brut, a highly awarded offering in the Domaine Carneros portfolio, was chosen with thoughtful consideration as the sparkling wine part of the experience. Director of Marketing, Phoebe Ullberg stated, “Our driest sparkling wine, Ultra Brut, becomes even more nuanced and complex when accented with chef Kim LaVere’s local, all natural mixers – Blood Orange Fennel, Rose Cardamom Meyer Lemon, Hibiscus Tulsi Ginger and Elderflower Mint.”

AN EVER-EVOLVING GUEST EXPERIENCE

The Sparkling Elixir Sampler takes its place alongside a portfolio of distinctive offerings that reflect the winery’s sustained investment in the gustatory pleasures of its guests. Bubbles & Bites’ seasonally rotating global menus, the recently launched Scent & Savor: A Wine Tour of Aromas and Taste Transformations, The Art of Sabrage, Plat des Perles, Ultimate Carneros, and Ultimate Caviar together define a visitor experience as thoughtfully curated as the wines themselves.

WHERE: Domaine Carneros Winery, 1240 Duhig Rd, Napa, CA 94559

RESERVE: 707-257-0101 x 150 | reservations@domainecarneros.com

LEARN MORE: https://www.domainecarneros.com/visit

ABOUT DOMAINE CARNEROS

Founded in 1987 and celebrating its 40th anniversary next year, Domaine Carneros embodies the vision of its founder, Champagne Taittinger, with terroir-driven sparkling wine crafted with the quality tenets of méthode traditionnelle production. Located entirely within the Carneros AVA between Napa and Sonoma counties, the six estate vineyards total approximately 400 acres with 150 acres planted to Chardonnay and 250 acres planted to Pinot Noir. The winery’s iconic château is a landmark of the Napa Valley, welcoming guests to experience its estate sparkling wines and limited production pinot noirs.

For more information, visit: https://www.domainecarneros.com

Social: Domaine Carneros

Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/domainecarneros

LinkedIn | https://www.linkedin.com/company/domaine-carneros-winery

Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/domainecarneroswinery

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET, Charles Communications Associates

kcharles@charlescomm.com | 415-701-9463 (WINE)

News Source: Domaine Carneros