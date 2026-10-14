NAPA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Domaine Carneros, the award-winning California grower-producer of Méthode Traditionnelle sparkling wines, announces its 2026 Holiday Gift Collection. At its château, inspired by founder Champagne Taittinger’s historic estate in France and set at the gateway to Northern California wine country, the winery has paired its sustainably farmed, estate-exclusive wines with irresistible artisan finds. There’s something for everyone on your list: the consummate host, the cozy homebody, and anyone who deserves a little unexpected indulgence (yourself included).



Image caption: Fondue Rendez-vous Holiday 2026 Domaine Carneros.

WINE & FOOD GIFTS

The winery team has curated a range of gifts for the foodie in your life, both sweet and savory. Holiday Cheer pairs a dozen Himalayan Salted Caramel Dark Chocolates, buttery caramels infused with the Estate Brut and made exclusively for the winery at Anette’s Chocolates in Napa Valley, with a bottle of the 2022 Estate Brut Cuvée that inspired them. $73|$58.40 club member price.

For the Pinot lover, Pinot Perfection matches a dozen Himalayan Salted Caramel Dark Chocolates from Anette’s with the silky 2023 Estate Pinot Noir, layered with red fruit, forest floor, and warm spice. $81|$64.80 club member price.

Dinner for Two delivers a French dinner at home. Chef Fleur Anderson of BOCOBITES makes her award-winning Beef Bourguignon, braised in Pinot Noir, and Ratatouille from scratch in her Bay Area kitchen. Both are made without preservatives, shelf stable, and ready in three minutes. A bottle of the 2023 Estate Pinot Noir completes the meal. $115|$92 club member price.

Cocoa O’Clock brings a trio of small-batch hot cocoas from French Broad Chocolate in Asheville, North Carolina (Classic Dark, Classic Milk, and Mocha), handmade vanilla marshmallows from Anette’s, and the 2023 Avant-Garde Pinot Noir with notes of pomegranate, sweet cherry, and warm oak. $110|$88 club member price.

From savory to sweet, Fondue Rendezvous pairs truffled Swiss cheese fondue from The Truffleist in Queens with velvety dark chocolate fondue made in the Italian Alps. A ceramic fondue pot for two with a bamboo base, tea-light warmer, and two forks completes the set, perfectly paired with the 2020 Ultra Brut, brisk with notes of green apple, peach, and shortbread. Arrives hand wrapped. $120|$96 club member price.

For the host who’s always ready for company, The Carneros Pantry gathers Wine Country provisions, all custom crafted for Domaine Carneros using their estate wines: saucisson sec from Journeyman Meat Co. in Sonoma, Honey & Garlic Mustard from The Rustic Orchard in Napa Valley, the winery’s own Brut Rosé Caramel Popcorn, and a dozen of Anette’s Estate Brut-infused chocolates, alongside the 2022 Estate Brut Cuvée. This gift arrives hand wrapped. $115|$92 club member price.

GIFTS TO MAKE MEMORIES

Designed to create warm holiday memories, these gift sets, from games to cocktail kits, pair perfectly with Domaine Carneros wines to make every holiday moment sparkle.

New this year, The Perfect Fit is a 79-piece laser-cut birchwood jigsaw puzzle of the Domaine Carneros château, with organically shaped interlocking pieces and a finished size of 5″ x 7″. It’s paired with the Blanc de Noir, plush with notes of Rainier cherry, peach, and toasted almond. $105|$84 club member price.

Spiced Pear Sparkler includes everything needed to make the winery’s signature holiday cocktail at home: 2022 Estate Brut Cuvée, a 200ml bottle of Alain Milliat pear nectar, dried organic d’Anjou pear slices, and two stemless glasses hand-painted with a vintage gold floral motif. This gift arrives hand wrapped. $105|$84 club member price.

The returning Coupes de Rosé features four handblown crystal coupes with a vintage-inspired pink petal design and the 2022 Brut Rosé, with notes of raspberry, peach, orange blossom, and honeysuckle. $111|$88.80 club member price.

Rosé Ritual sets up an evening of self-care with organic bath essentials from 8Days Botanicals in Sonoma County, scented with sandalwood, geranium, and rose petals from the company’s farm. The set includes Love Botanical Ritual Spray, rose petal bath salts, Love Body Butter, and a beeswax candle, paired with the 2022 Brut Rosé, layered with strawberries and cream, raspberry, and orange blossom. Boxed and ready to present. $145| $116 club member price.

For the sparkling aficionado, Sommelier’s Dream includes a handcrafted Italian sommelier saber with a stainless-steel blade engraved with the Domaine Carneros logo, a black lacquer stand, and a wooden display box, paired with the 2018 Le Rêve Blanc de Blancs, the winery’s tête de cuvée. $354|$283.20 club member price.

GIFT-BOXED WINE SETS

For classic wine gifts, the winery offers a striking gift box presentation for 12 of its most popular estate wine combinations. Gift boxes are available in rich royal blue, rose gold and silver and make for a beautiful presentation with the elegant Domaine Carneros bottle. Prices range from $61 to $258, and $48.80 to $206.40 for club members.

All gifts can be viewed here.

CORPORATE GIFTING

For corporate gifting, Domaine Carneros pairs its sparkling and still wines with options ranging from logo-branded chocolate boxes to dramatic sabers, at price points for every budget. The winery’s dedicated gift concierge team designs custom collections for lists of 5 to 500 recipients, making it easy to send a few special thank-yous or a company-wide gesture. Begin your customization via text or phone at 707-266-5128.

Visit the corporate gifting page here for more information.

SHIPPING DATES

To arrive by Thanksgiving, gifts must ship by November 17 for out-of-state delivery and November 22 within California. For Christmas delivery, the ground shipping deadlines are December 16 outside California and December 21 within the state. For New Year’s Eve, the deadlines are December 20 outside California and December 28 within the state. All gifts are also available for pickup at the winery.

Château Society members enjoy a 20% discount on all gift sets with $1 shipping on orders of $149 or more, and non-members enjoy $10 shipping on orders of $149 or more.

For more gift ideas, recipes, and pairings for your holiday entertaining, please visit the Domaine Carneros blog.

Happy Holidays! À votre santé!

ABOUT DOMAINE CARNEROS

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2027, Domaine Carneros reflects the hallmark of its founder, Champagne Taittinger, in creating terroir-driven sparkling wine and preserving the quality tenets of the traditional method production. Located entirely within the Carneros AVA, between Napa and Sonoma counties, the six estate vineyards total approximately 400 acres planted to Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. The winery focuses on making ultra-premium Carneros sparkling wines and limited-production Pinot Noirs grown on their estate vineyards.

For more information, visit: www.domainecarneros.com.

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Media Contact:

Kimberly Noelle Charles of Charles Communications Associates kcharles@charlescomm.com or 415-701-9463

{High Resolution photos are available for holiday items}

News Source: Domaine Carneros