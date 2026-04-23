Door Engineering Celebrates 60 Years of Innovation, Craftsmanship and Trusted Solutions

MANKATO, Minn., April 23, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Door Engineering and Manufacturing®, a Senneca™ brand and leader in specialty engineered door systems, proudly celebrates its 60th anniversary – a milestone that reflects decades of innovation, craftsmanship, and unwavering commitment to solving complex challenges with smarter, reliable solutions.



Image caption: 60th Anniversary and Door Engineering Logo.

Founded in 1966 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Door Engineering has grown from a small workshop into a global provider of innovative door solutions for industrial, commercial, aviation, and other specialized applications. Over the past 60 years, they have expanded capabilities and strengthened their portfolio, becoming a leader in delivering solutions that protect, connect, and support customers in a variety of environments.

A LEGACY OF EXCELLENCE

Since 1966, over 9,000 doors have been installed, including more than 4,000 four-fold doors operating in 1,000+ fire stations nationwide. These doors support over 5 million emergency responses each year, giving firefighters reliable performance without concerns about broken springs or overhead door collisions.

Opening in just 7 seconds, Door Engineering’s four-fold doors save firefighters more than 13,000 hours annually compared to conventional overhead doors. Faster openings mean faster response times—because in emergency services, every second counts.

“60 years is an impressive history for any manufacturing company. Door Engineering’s legacy is not measured in years, it is measured in the value our teams deliver to customers through superior engineering, exceptional execution, and reliable doors that perform when they matter most,” said Hal Shapiro, President, Commercial and Industrial.

A FUTURE DRIVEN BY INNOVATION

As Door Engineering looks ahead, the company remains focused on pioneering new technologies, advancing engineering excellence, and upholding the craftsmanship and reliability that have defined its first six decades.

ABOUT DOOR ENGINEERING

Door Engineering and Manufacturing is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty industrial, commercial, and fire‑rated door systems. With 60 years of engineering expertise and installations worldwide, the company delivers innovative, durable, and customizable solutions that meet the unique needs of industries across the globe.

As a Senneca brand, Door Engineering is supported by one of the industry’s most comprehensive portfolios of specialty door brands, including Chase Doors®, Curtron™, Eliason®, HMF Express™, and Subzero Engineering®. Senneca is a specialty door systems provider and a global leader for engineered solutions in data centers and critical environments.

Discover how Door Engineering’s innovative products and specialized services can support your next project. Learn more at https://www.doorengineering.com/.

Explore the full portfolio of Senneca and its family of trusted brands by visiting https://www.senneca.com/. To learn more about current career openings, visit our Careers page at Careers – Senneca.

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Image caption: 60th Anniversary and Door Engineering Logo.

News Source: Senneca Holdings