LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Sept. 1, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (Dovenmuehle), a leading mortgage subservicing company, announced today that Vice President and Manager of Special Loans and Commercial Servicing Iris Tredway has been selected by HousingWire magazine for its annual Insiders awards program.



Image Caption: Iris Tredway of Dovenmuehle.

Tredway was selected for her leadership and contributions to Dovenmuehle over the last two decades. As Vice President and Manager of Special Loans and Commercial Servicing, Tredway is responsible for more than 100 employees and countless innovations internally at Dovenmuehle. She has spearheaded implementing quality assurance programs and automating more than 200 steps in various processes, resulting in increased efficiency, improved risk mitigation and overall enhanced operations.

“Iris has been instrumental in DMI’s growth. Her ability to motivate employees not only has driven operational excellence but also has been showcased by her resilience during challenges posed by macroeconomic conditions. No matter the obstacle, Iris has continuously grown her department and built an engaging culture, not to mention maintaining 20+ year relationships with multiple accounts,” said Dovenmuehle Senior Vice President Glen Braun. “Her commitment to Dovenmuehle and customer service is indisputable, and she is extremely deserving of this recognition by HousingWire.”

The HW Insiders represent a wide range of occupations within the housing landscape, from lending and real estate to fintech and much more. The HW Insiders are the professionals their companies turn to with their most important or challenging projects and their contributions and hard work lead to superior results.

“We publish the HousingWire Insiders award with the goal of shining a spotlight on the intrapreneurs and operational leaders who work ambitiously to support the success of their organizations,” HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “Since its launch eight years ago, we have been able to recognize the accomplishments of hundreds of Insiders whose dedication and expertise have resulted in enormous contributions to the housing landscape. Accomplishments which can often be behind-the-scenes but garner massive results.”

The HousingWire Insiders award program seeks to recognize operational all-stars. To view the full list of HousingWire’s Insiders recipients, visit: https://www.housingwire.com/insiders/

About Dovenmuehle

Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches more than 125,000 newsletter subscribers daily, one million unique visitors each month and has more than 6,000 members and event attendees. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

