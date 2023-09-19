BAJA CALIFORNIA, Mexico, Sept. 19, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Having recently completed its initial capital raise to facilitate distribution of its wines to the U.S. market, Dovinto Vinicola Destino is pleased to announce a significant expansion project aimed at elevating its guests’ experience to new heights. With its rich heritage and dedication to producing exceptional wines, Dovinto aims to captivate wine enthusiasts across America with the unique flavors and characteristics of is uniquely-created premium Mexican wines and expand upon its vineyard hospitality experience.



Image Caption: Dovinto Winery.

The Dovinto vineyards are nestled in the picturesque region of Baja California, the birthplace of wine cultivation in the Americas, where the perfect combination of climate, soil, and elevation creates an optimal environment for grape cultivation. This distinct terroir imparts a distinctive quality to the wines, resulting in a diverse portfolio red and white wines that showcases the true essence of winemaking. Currently, Dovinto has four rustic villas where it hosts tastings, weddings and other events.

“We have spent the last ten years perfecting the systems and cultivating the grapes for our sustainable wine-making process,” said founder Jesus Sesma. “We are thrilled to announce a significant expansion project to elevate the guest experience. We will be adding more villas, a wellness center, expanded food offerings featuring farm-to-table cuisine that highlights the flavors of the region, perfectly paired with our wines hiking trails and a boutique hotel. As a cornerstone of the vineyard experience, our winery is expanding to accommodate more wine enthusiasts eager to explore our exceptional vintages. Visitors can look forward to enhanced tasting experiences, guided tours, and exclusive events.”

Dovinto takes pride in blending traditional methods, innovative techniques and sustainable practices, ensuring that the production process respects the environment and the surrounding communities. By implementing eco-friendly initiatives, such as water conservation, solar energy utilization and organic farming methods, Dovinto strives to protect the natural beauty of the regions where its vineyards flourish. Dovinto manufactures its own proprietary bio-fertilizers, bio-fungicides and bio-pesticides on the property, all using natural methods. The expansion project will incorporate eco-friendly designs and sustainable practices to minimize its environmental footprint and preserve the natural beauty of the picturesque vineyard and rolling hills.

Starting in California and eventually expanding throughout the U.S., Dovinto’s wines will soon be available at select retailers, fine dining establishments and through its online platform. This will allow wine enthusiasts to indulge in the finest expressions of winemaking.

About Dovinto

Established by Jesus Sesma in 2010, Dovinto is dedicated to producing only the finest bio-organic wines that can rival the world’s best. He chose Baja California, the birthplace of wine cultivation in the Americas, as the home for Dovinto Vinicola Destino. Dovinto is an award-winning winery that believes in natural, biological, sustainable and sustainable viticulture. It uses solar energy in 100% of its processes, vinifying without corrections or additives and taking care of the soil because it is the key to our health and a healthy environment. Dovinto manufactures its own proprietary bio-fertilizers, bio-fungicides and bio-pesticides on-site, all using natural methods. No herbicides are used – weeds are manually removed and reincorporated into the soil.

