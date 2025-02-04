ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions, today announced that its Founder and CEO Rob Chrane has been named a RISMedia 2025 Real Estate Newsmaker. RISMedia Newsmakers are individuals whose efforts are positively impacting the consumers and communities they serve. This is the second year in a row Chrane has been named to the Newsmakers list.



Image caption: Down Payment Resource CEO Rob Chrane.

Chrane was honored in the Trailblazers category for leading the real estate business forward with innovative new technologies and programs designed to better serve agents and their consumers. By developing technology that helps real estate and mortgage professionals connect homebuyers with down payment assistance (DPA) programs, he has positively impacted the lives of countless individuals and families.

Chrane founded DPR in 2008 to help homebuyers clear the largest hurdle to owning a home: saving for the down payment and closing costs. DPR has built the nation’s only comprehensive database of more than 2,400 homebuyer assistance programs and technology that enables real estate professionals to search for eligible assistance for homebuyers. DPR is licensed to Multiple Listing Services, Realtor Associations, mortgage lenders and housing counselors across the country.

“Between high mortgage rates and rising home prices, many homeowners are feeling squeezed out of the market, especially when it comes to finding an affordable home,” said Chrane. “Our technology connects these potential homebuyers with lenders and programs so they can get their foot in the door and start to build wealth through homeownership. It’s very fulfilling to hear success stories of the many buyers able to use down payment assistance to achieve their American Dream.”

“This year’s Newsmakers shine a spotlight on the innumerable ways this industry bravely confronted the sea change brought about by the historic commission lawsuits, and went to work helping their companies, agents and homebuyers and sellers understand and adapt to the fundamental shift in the way real estate business is conducted,” John Featherston, founder, CEO and publisher of RISMedia. “Our 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers demonstrate the grit, tenacity and resilience that dedicated real estate professionals have long been known for.”

To learn more about RIS Media’s 2025 Newsmakers, visit https://www.rismedia.com/2025-newsmakers/.

About Down Payment Resource:

Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,400 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services (MLSs) and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, the three largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.

