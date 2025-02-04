ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry’s leading technology for connecting homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs, has been named to HousingWire’s 2025 Mortgage Tech100 list, which recognizes “the companies and solutions that are revolutionizing the mortgage process — from origination to closing, and servicing to secondary markets.”



DPR first appeared on the HW Tech100 list in 2017. Since then, the company has expanded its lender tools to help operationalize down payment assistance (DPA) programs from lead generation to post-close.

DPR’s lender suite includes DPA Directory, a searchable database that allows product managers to identify and select DPA programs that align with market needs. Its Loan Officer Portal automatically matches borrowers with company-approved DPA programs, while the Underwriter Portal gives underwriters access to program guidelines, overlays and company approvals. Finally, the company’s Consumer Portal creates personalized landing pages where prospective homebuyers can explore their DPA eligibility, turning inquiries into qualified leads while educating customers about their options.

Additionally, DPR integrates with the Encompass LOS from ICE Mortgage Technology, enabling lending teams to access DPA program details directly within the loan production system. Together, these solutions empower lending teams to maximize DPA utilization, drive customer engagement and expand homeownership opportunities.

“At DPR, we are committed to helping lenders, real estate agents and other housing professionals grow their businesses while supporting their communities with sustainable home financing opportunities,” said DPR Founder and CEO Rob Chrane. “We appreciate the recognition from HousingWire’s editors and the opportunity to spread the word about how DPA can help mortgage lenders do well by doing good.”

About Down Payment Resource:

Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,400 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services (MLSs) and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, the three largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.

