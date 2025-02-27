ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 27, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry’s leading technology for connecting homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced that it has been named the 2025 ICE Innovation Technology Partner of the Year by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure.



The ICE Innovation Awards recognize industry leaders pushing the envelope by creating extraordinary solutions for housing professionals in partnership with ICE Mortgage Technology.

DPR’s integration with Encompass® by ICE Mortgage Technology debuted during ICE Experience 2024. Available on the Encompass Partner Connect (EPC) platform via APIs, the integration makes it easier for lenders to support homebuyers with the nation’s 2,400-plus down payment assistance (DPA) programs. Using DPA can lower the borrower’s loan-to-value (LTV) ratio by an average of 6%, helping more low-to-moderate income (LMI) borrowers qualify for a mortgage.

DPR’s integration with Encompass embeds operational support for DPA programs directly into core loan production systems, arming lending staff with the information they need to confidently offer and manufacture these programs. Based on declarations and loan application data, borrowers are automatically matched with eligible company-approved DPA programs. LOs are presented with program information, such as benefit amounts and eligibility requirements, so they can advise borrowers on their DPA options and guide them through program-specific processes. Also, program selections are automatically communicated downstream to underwriters by translating program requirements into importable loan conditions, making them easier to manage.

“We are extremely pleased ICE has shined such a bright light on this integration, which addresses a long-standing gap in making DPA program information accessible within the LOS so loan officers can help more borrowers take advantage of DPA opportunities,” said DPR Founder and CEO Rob Chrane. “As the only partner in the network providing this critical service, DPR is playing a critical role in helping lenders make homeownership more accessible for first-time and LMI buyers.”

Encompass Partner Connect enables the integration of key third-party products and services with ICE Mortgage Technology solutions. ICE does not own, control, nor endorse any specific industry participant or the product/service provided. Loan originators and servicers are responsible for vetting, selecting, and contracting with the providers of their choosing.

About Down Payment Resource:

Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,400 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services (MLSs) and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, the three largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.

