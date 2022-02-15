ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Down Payment Resource (DPR), the nationwide database for U.S. homebuyer assistance programs, today announced it has appointed Marcy Ash, AMP, as director of strategic projects. In her role at DPR, Ash will manage relationships with state Housing Finance Agencies (HFAs) and spearhead industry partnerships and strategies that help DPR deliver greater value to its customers.



PHOTO CAPTION: DPR names Marcy Ash, AMP, as director of strategic projects.

“My passion is helping low- to moderate-income borrowers realize their dreams of homeownership, so I am thrilled to join DPR as the newest member of its dedicated team of housing industry experts,” said Ash. “I look forward to building upon the company’s exceptional reputation by connecting even more lenders, real estate agents and borrowers with the award-winning digital tools they need to expand sustainable homeownership accessibility.”

Prior to joining the DPR team, Ash was assistant vice president and senior product manager at Huntington Bank, where she was responsible for developing, implementing and managing the company’s affordable lending products and programs. As a result of Ash’s efforts, Huntington Bank saw a 700% increase in the number of closed loans for low- to moderate-income borrowers through the Ohio Housing Finance Agency.

“Marcy brings over 28 years of valuable mortgage lending and product development experience to our organization,” said DPR CEO Rob Chrane. “With her extensive expertise and proven passion for DPR’s mission of connecting borrowers with down payment assistance programs, Ash will play a vital role in nurturing our organization’s strategic projects and partnerships.”

Ash is a state-certified continuing education instructor for Realtors in Ohio, Michigan and Kentucky. She has also been an annual guest speaker and moderator for the Ohio Housing Conference and has served as a member of the Ohio Housing Lender Advisory Board.

About Down Payment Resource:

Down Payment Resource (DPR) is a nationwide database of down payment assistance and affordable lending programs. The company tracks funding status, eligibility rules, benefits and more for approximately 2,000 programs in 11 categories. Its award winning technology helps the housing industry connect more homebuyers to the down payment help they need. DPR has been recognized by Inman News as “Most Innovative New Technology” and the HousingWire Tech100™. DPR is licensed to Multiple Listing Services, Realtor Associations, lenders and housing counselors across the country. DPR’s subscription based service, Down Payment Connect, helps agents and loan officers match buyers to available programs.

For more information, please visit https://downpaymentresource.com/ and on Twitter at @DwnPmtResource.

Twitter: @DwnPmtResource #homebuyers #lenders #mortgageindustry

News Source: Down Payment Resource