DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Jennifer Muir, a 12-year veteran in the dental field, joins the prestigious team of general and specialty dentists at the Spodak Dental Group. A highly-skilled and dedicated general dentist with extensive knowledge in cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Muir focuses on providing exceptional patient care, which makes her a perfect fit for the Spodak team.



PHOTO CAPTION: Dr. Jennifer Muir Joins Spodak Dental Group.

“It is an honor to have Dr. Muir as part of our dental team,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. “She has the outstanding ability to create the perfect smile for each of her patients and help them achieve their dental health goals. Her dedication to the field of dentistry is inspiring, and we look forward to improving the field of dentistry together.”

Originally from Costa Rica, Dr. Muir moved to the U.S. after graduating from ULACIT in San

Jose. She completed her Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency at Columbia University College of Dental Medicine in NYC where she consistently outperformed her peers and was named top producer for two consecutive years. During her residency, she received high level training in treating complex cases involving full mouth rehabilitation, cosmetics and implants. She has participated numerous times at Aesthetic Advantage at the Rosenthal Institute at New York University perfecting her skills in cosmetics.

Over the course of her career, Dr. Muir has developed a passion for cosmetic dentistry and for improving the quality of life for her patients. She thrives from being able to help her patients achieve their smile goals and enjoy increased confidence. She also believes that comprehensive oral care should not only focus on localized issues, but include a whole mouth view with long term solutions. She is dedicated to treating the entire patient, not just his or her smile.

In an effort to help her patients envision their perfect smile, she offers Smile Design appointments where she provides a smile “mock up.” This provides the opportunity to show what recommended cosmetic treatment would look like without performing any work, enabling patients to customize their care to match their envisioned aesthetics.

She holds her AEGD Certification, Dental Licensure in Costa Rica, Child Abuse Certification, Infection Control Certification, CPR Training and complies with Florida law and regulations. In addition to her certifications, she also volunteered at Aldeas SOS and Las Escuelitas in Costa Rica, where she provided dental care to children with special needs and to families with limited resources.

In her free time, she enjoys yoga and spending time with her husband James, her son Bruce, and her two dogs, Ollie and Livie.

The Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office dental labs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com for more information or to schedule a Smile Design appointment.

