COQUITIAM, British Columbia, June 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Drink HRW, the industry leader in effervescent tablets to create hydrogen-rich water on demand, announced that they had signed an exclusive partnership with ViloVit, a Russian company dedicated to bringing leading health products to the Russian market, for distribution of Drink HRW branded products across the Eurasian Economic Union, made up of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

Distribution throughout the region will immediately commence as ViloVit and Drink HRW have diligently obtained registration of several key products, including the “Rejuvenation Hydrogen Tablets” through the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare “RosPotrebNadzor.” Registration was an extensive undertaking that took 18 months to accomplish, with state registration being issued following passing the procedures for compliance with quality and safety in laboratories and a positive review from an expert council.

The company VILOVIT has been manufacturing and supplying hydrogen products in the Russian market since 2013. VILOVIT is a member of the Association “Water-Medicine-Ecology” created under the “Сenter for strategic planning and management of biomedical health risks” of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation and works closely with Russian scientists and physicians to study the properties of molecular hydrogen.

VILOVIT CEO Alexander Strizhkov said: We are happy that we passed the Registration of Drink HRW in the Eurasian Economic Union, it was a very long and difficult process, but we did it. We gladly join Alex Tarnava’s team to study and popularize hydrogen in the world. Finally, our customers have access to high-quality products with ultra-high concentrations of hydrogen. Thanks Drink HRW for help and the best products in the world!”

Drink HRW CEO Alex Tarnava stated, “At Drink HRW we deliver the highest dosage and concentration of hydrogen in water instantly available anywhere in the world. Additionally, we are committed to supporting research around the world to better understand this important and fascinating molecule. We work with researchers to search for the truth, and are the industry leader in published and ongoing clinical and preclinical research. We are excited to partner with a company in the Russian market who shares our values for the pursuit of truth.”

Interested distributors through this region may contact either ViloVit directly, or Drink HRW to be put in contact with ViloVit.

About Drink HRW

Drink HRW is on a mission to revolutionize the supplement industry with a new, science-based approach. In just 4 years of availability, various research teams have published 7 clinical trials and 2 case studies using their products, with an additional 15+ clinical trials and 4 preclinical research programs underway. Further, the Drink HRW technology is the only molecular hydrogen supplement on the market to obtain New Dietary Ingredient status after filing with the U.S. FDA. For more information, please visit https://drinkhrw.com

