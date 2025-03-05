ONTARIO, Calif., March 5, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With flames bearing down on their home from the catastrophic Palisades fire, Andrew Grinsfelder found no water coming to their house to save it from destruction. So, the Eagle-Scout used a generator and pump, attached a hose, and pumped water from the family swimming pool. He then got onto the roof and used the system he had just created to save the house by keeping the roof wet with the pool water. But his heroics did not end there. Disregarding his safety, he and his mother went through their neighborhood to assist others. For these acts, he has been recognized with the Maglite-Tough Civilian Hero Award.



Maglite created this award to honor civilians who perform extraordinarily in challenging and even dire circumstances. It also reflects the values of toughness and reliability that underlie our products and the people who use them. The award’s first recipient was Gary Fishbone, who saved many people’s lives by leading them out of the World Trade Center Basement on 9/11 using a mini Maglite. Another Los Angeles teen honored was Hailey Morinico, who fought off a Momma Bear and her cubs menacing her dog in her Bradbury home in the San Gabriel Mountains of Los Angeles County.

“What Andrew did was extraordinarily brave and ingenious,” said Tony Maglica, Founder of Maglite. “We are happy to honor him, and I am sure this young man has a very bright future ahead of him.”

Andrew’s family has a long history with Maglites. “We’ve always had Maglite flashlights in our family as long as I can remember,” said Andrew. “They are very reliable, just about indestructible, so they are a great product for preparedness because bad things just don’t happen in daylight. We also appreciate that they are manufactured here in the USA so we can feel good about buying them and supporting American workers.”

About Mag Instrument:

Mag Instrument, manufacturer of the MAGLITE® flashlight, is a proud U.S.A. manufacturer. Each flashlight is a result of an obsession with fine engineering, craftsmanship and a commitment to perfection. Founder, owner, and President Anthony Maglica has guided his company’s growth from a one-man machine shop in 1955 to an enterprise that has proudly employed thousands of American workers since it produced its first flashlight in 1979.

