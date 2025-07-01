ONTARIO, Calif., July 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Maglite® brand partners with the Pedestrian Safety Institute (PSI) to support traffic and pedestrian safety during one of the deadliest times of the year, the first week in July. The days surrounding July 4th are perilous and are routinely referred to as the deadliest driving days of the year, and pedestrian deaths make up approximately 20% of those fatalities.



Image caption: Maglite and Partners to Promote Traffic and Pedestrian Safety During National Roadside Traffic Safety Awareness Month.

Drivers struck and killed 3,304 people walking in the United States in the first half of 2024, down 2.6% from the year before but up a staggering 48% from 2014. The 3,304 people killed in the first half of 2024, as reported by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), would make it one of the deadliest years for pedestrians since they started keeping and reporting these statistics as usual darkness played a significant role with 82% of all fatalities in the first half of 2024 happening in the hours of dusk, darkness or dawn.

National Roadside Traffic Safety Awareness Month

The alarming increase in the number of pedestrians killed in October, November, and December continues. These are the months when it gets darker earlier and stays dark longer. The Pedestrian Safety Institute recommends that people do everything they can to be seen at night, especially by carrying a flashlight.

In addition to the Pedestrian Safety Institute, Maglite is proud to have the American Paramedic Association, Citizens Behind the Badge, the U.S. Deputy Sheriffs Association, the lead economist of the Drucker School, Jay Prag (who did a seminal white paper on the costs of pedestrian deaths to the U.S. economy) and America’s Criminologist Dr. Currie Myers joining in this mission to illuminate the dangers facing pedestrians and solutions.

National Roadside Traffic Safety Awareness Month was created by the Pedestrian Safety Institute to educate and urge drivers to use caution during this time of year.

“There are simple ways to reduce the number of pedestrian deaths due to pedestrian traffic accidents – pedestrians should carry a bright flashlight, wear reflective clothing, and be cautious, especially around fast-moving traffic,” said Tony Maglica, founder and CEO of Mag Instrument, Inc., manufacturer of the Maglite® Flashlight.

About Mag Instrument:

Mag Instrument, manufacturer of the MAGLITE® flashlight, is a proud U.S.A. manufacturer. Each flashlight is a result of an obsession with fine engineering, craftsmanship and a commitment to perfection. Founder, owner, and President Anthony Maglica has guided his company’s growth from a one-man machine shop in 1955 to an enterprise that has proudly employed thousands of American workers since it produced its first flashlight in 1979. Learn more: https://maglite.com/.

