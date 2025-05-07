WASHINGTON, D.C., and ONTARIO, Calif., May 7, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MAGLITE is once again teaming up with the National Police Dog Foundation in their efforts to honor all K-9s killed in the line of duty in 2024 and their handlers at the National K-9 Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sunday, May 11. MAGLITE will be providing an engraved MAGLITE® flashlight with the fallen K-9’s name and the National Police Dog Foundation logo to every handler honored at the event.



The National Police Dog Foundation helps law enforcement agencies with funding to achieve their goals of providing their community with K-9 units that have high-quality and well-trained police dogs. The Foundation assists Police Service K-9s by awarding Grants in Purchase, Training, Retired K-9 Veterinary Care, Active K-9 Veterinary Care, and several other programs.

In addition, the Foundation has developed a network of veterinarians who assist agencies with costly medical situations that might occur during their K-9’s active service career. Equally important to the Foundation is the continued care for the police service dogs after retirement.

As part of the official events of Police Week in Washington, D.C., the National Police Dog Foundation hosts the annual National Police K-9 Memorial Service. The memorial service includes a wreath and rose-laying ceremony to honor the memory of fallen police K-9s who have given their lives in the line of duty.

“We are aware of the long-standing commitment to support law enforcement that MAGLITE has, and are pleased to have them as a partner supporting the mission of the National Police Dog Foundation,” said Judi Reilly, President of the National Police Dog Foundation.

MAGLITE is offering a line of laser-engraved flashlights with the logo of the National Police Dog Foundation to support this effort. The collection can be found exclusively on MAGLITE.COM at: https://maglite.com/collections/national-police-dog-foundation.

“I have a deep appreciation for law enforcement and am a dog lover who recently lost my dog-companion Lola,” said MAGLITE founder Anthony Maglica. “I am proud to offer support to the National Police Dog Foundation.”

About Mag Instrument:

Mag Instrument, manufacturer of the MAGLITE® flashlight, is a proud U.S.A. manufacturer. Each flashlight is a result of an obsession with fine engineering, craftsmanship and a commitment to perfection. Founder, owner, and President Anthony Maglica has guided his company’s growth from a one-man machine shop in 1955 to an enterprise that has proudly employed thousands of American workers since it produced its first flashlight in 1979. https://maglite.com/.

