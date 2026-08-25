ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2026 (SNED2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Echoes of the Forest, an Asheville-based nonprofit that turns timber salvaged from Hurricane Helene into public art, has been selected as an official charity partner of Birdies for Charity at the 2026 Biltmore Championship, the PGA TOUR event running September 17–20, 2026, in Asheville, North Carolina.



Echoes of the Forest Named Official Charity Partner of the 2026 Biltmore Championship’s Birdies for Charity.

Through the program, supporters donate $20 or more and predict the total number of birdies PGA TOUR players will make over the four-day tournament. The donor whose guess comes closest without going over wins the Ultimate Biltmore Experience, which includes a three-night stay for two, dinner at The Dining Room, and a guided tour of Biltmore House.

Every donation carries added weight this year: the tournament has established a $50,000 bonus pool that will be divided among participating charities based on how much each raises, meaning stronger community turnout directly increases Echoes of the Forest’s share.

Proceeds will support the organization’s ongoing work training local artisans and installing public art made from timber downed by Hurricane Helene, part of its broader mission to channel storm recovery into lasting community and cultural investment across the region.

“This is such a great service the PGA TOUR is providing to local nonprofits, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it,” said Liisa Andreassen, founder of Echoes of the Forest. “Every guess someone makes in this tournament helps our artisans keep turning loss into something the whole community can share.”

Donations and tournament guesses can be submitted at: https://p2p.onecause.com/biltmorebfc/charity/echoes-of-the-forest and additional background on the partnership is available on the Echoes of the Forest blog at https://echoesoftheforest.org/post/birdies-for-charity-2026.

ABOUT ECHOES OF THE FOREST

Echoes of the Forest is an Asheville, North Carolina-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that salvages timber from Hurricane Helene damage and channels it into public art, artisan training and community resilience projects rooted in Appalachian woodworking traditions. Learn more: https://echoesoftheforest.org/about.

Watch a PBS documentary about Echoes of the Forest here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdFoPsVcnLs

IMAGE link for media: https://echoesoftheforest.org/images/blog/birdies-for-charity-2026/sign-full.jpg

News Source: Echoes of the Forest