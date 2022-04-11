SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and NEW YORK, N.Y., April 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edgewood Healthcare Advisors, a division of EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that it has hired a team of healthcare experts to help continue to expand its healthcare practice expertise in the Southeast Region.

Joining the team are Kirk Kreis and Chad May as principals, as well as Diana Nodarse as account manager. Kreis and May both have a background in insurance and consulting in professional liability, alternative risk transfer, workers’ compensation, and captives in the healthcare industry. The team will be responsible for the development, cultivation, and management of new and existing business.

“We are pleased to welcome Kirk, Chad and Diana to our practice. They will provide guidance to our clients, as well as help to expand our overall client base. We look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead with this new team on board,” said Matthew LeBlanc, Healthcare Practice Leader, East Region.

With the continued changes in the healthcare industry, it is more important than ever to have experts like Kirk and Chad as part of the Edgewood Healthcare Advisors team to provide guidance to clients to help them navigate the everchanging world of healthcare,” continued LeBlanc.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage, has more than 2,600 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to clients. EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. https://www.epicbrokers.com

About Edgewood Healthcare Advisors

Edgewood Healthcare Advisors, a division of EPIC, has partnered with organizations in the Healthcare industry for decades. The team is comprised of experienced brokers, actuaries, and claim advocates that provide key risk management and risk finance services to healthcare clients. https://epicbrokers.com/industries/healthcare/

