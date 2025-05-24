NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., May 24, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw Edimakor, known for its work in smart video editing tools, has announced the official launch of Edimakor V4.0.0. This new version introduces a fresh set of features, including a singing avatar tool, expanded image-to-video templates, upgraded text-to-video capabilities, and more control over background removal. These updates are designed to give users more flexibility and options when building creative content from images, text, and audio.



Image caption: HitPaw Edimakor V4.0.0.

EDIMAKOR V4.0.0 KEY IMPROVEMENTS

AI Singing photo

Upload any image whether it’s a real person, cartoon, animal, or character, and turn it into a singing avatar. The tool supports upload audio, making it suitable for fun projects, education, or creative content.

Image-to-Video Templates

Choose from 80+ ready-made templates designed for different themes and situations.

Update two AI models: model 1 has faster generation speed as well as more stable output; model 2 takes longer to generate and is suitable for complex scenes.

Open correlations, modes, resolutions, and reverse cues to allow the user to change control over the quality of the generated video;

AI Animation

Convert written content into video with five visual styles:

Anime

3D Animation

Comic

Cyberpunk

Clay

Background Removal (Image & Video)

For images : After removing the background, users can apply edge feathering and zooming for a cleaner look.

: After removing the background, users can apply edge feathering and zooming for a cleaner look. For video: Two modes are available, Quick Mode for fast edits, and Advanced Mode for more precision. Both modes allow edge feathering and edge scaling.

Subtitle Generator

Adjust subtitle length based on preference.

Apply bilingual subtitle templates with one click.

Choose two-color dynamic subtitle styles.

Set subtitle position anywhere on the screen easily.

CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO PRACTICAL TOOLS

Edimakor V4.0.0 reflects a clear effort to build features that respond directly to how people create and edit videos today. Instead of adding tools for the sake of it, each update is designed to solve specific problems, whether it’s making editing faster, improving visual quality, or giving users more control. The goal remains simple: make content creation more accessible, efficient, and adaptable for anyone working with video.

