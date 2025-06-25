SHENZHEN, China, June 25, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edimakor, leading creative software brand under HitPaw, released Edimakor V4.0.1 for public deployment. The new version marks a major breakthrough in the field of digital content creation. The software introduces creation of powerful AI-generated image and video, and artists and creators are now capable of generating extremely detailed and accurate visual content at extraordinary speed. Edimakor V4.0.1 streamlines professional-grade visual content creation to a simpler and more accessible task through a significant reduction in effort.



Image caption: Edimakor V4.1.0 AI Image and Video Generator.

TEXT-TO-IMAGE: TURN WORDS INTO STUNNING VISUALS

With enhanced Text-to-Image feature, users can now make customized images within few clicks. Just write a description prompt, select one of 24 unique styles, select your desired resolution (Standard or 2K HD), choose one of seven available aspect ratios, and generate up to four images at a time.

This tool is more than a novelty—it’s built for quality. It delivers realistic portraits, supports precise text rendering (including font size, weight, and type), and produces high-resolution outputs ready for professional use.

REFERENCE-BASED IMAGE GENERATION: AI THAT UNDERSTANDS CONTEXT

Edimakor V4.0.1 also introduces a robust Reference-Based Image Generation feature. By uploading a reference image, the user can command the AI to generate new images that reflect significant characteristics that are present in the original.

Whether you are working towards smart reference adaptation or character trait preservation, the system makes sure that there is consistency in appearance, expressions, and facial details. This is perfect for comic artists, animators, and brand storytellers who need visual continuity.

IMAGE STYLIZATION: REDEFINE YOUR ART WITH AI

Want to create a new artistic look for your images? Edimakor’s Image Stylization lets you upload your image, choose one of 24 visual styles, and make up to four stylized versions in a matter of seconds. Ideal for posters, thumbnails, digital paintings, and striking social media updates.

AI VIDEO GENERATOR: A UNIFIED AIGC EXPERIENCE

A major highlight of V4.0.1 is the integration of AIGC into Edimakor’s AI Video Generator (AIVG), creating a single, unified system for video creation. As users shift away from traditional storyboard-based editing tools, Edimakor adapts to market trends by offering Sora-style video generation — where AI helps build video scenes intelligently based on prompts and creative direction.

New upgrades include:

Video duration and size selection options

and options Cost for using “Local Media” reduced to zero points, encouraging more freedom in personal media integration

This makes AI-powered video creation more versatile, efficient, and budget-friendly…

EDIMAKOR: EMPOWERING CREATORS WORLDWIDE

With Edimakor V4.0.1, HitPaw continuously demonstrates its commitment to smarter, faster, and more intuitive digital creation. From image to video, from text prompt to incredible output, Edimakor is a reliable assistant to creators in all industries.

Whether you’re crafting content for fun, for business, or for storytelling — Edimakor puts powerful tools at your fingertips without the steep learning curve.

