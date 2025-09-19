NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw Edimakor, the AI-powered creative software trusted by content creators worldwide, has launched Edimakor V4.3.0, a powerful update that takes video and image generation to the next level. This update combines Google Veo 3 Fast, the Vidu video model, Pixverse video extension, and Nano Banana, giving users faster performance, cinematic-quality results, and exciting new ways to bring their ideas to life.



Image caption: Edimakor V4.3.0 Unveils AI Video and Enhanced Image Creation.

VEO 3 FAST: SMARTER, FASTER, MORE AFFORDABLE

Edimakor V4.3.0 introduces the Google Veo 3 Fast video generation model, supporting both text-to-video and image-to-video creation with synchronized audio. Compared with the previous Veo 3 — this upgrade is designed for speed, efficiency, and quality.

Twice the speed : An 8-second video can now be generated in just 1 minute 30 seconds.

: An 8-second video can now be generated in just 1 minute 30 seconds. Cinematic quality : Produces up to 1080p video with greater realism and detail.

: Produces up to 1080p video with greater realism and detail. 50% lower cost: Significant reduction in generation expenses—making high-end content creation more affordable.

VIDU MODEL: REALISM MEETS CONSISTENCY

Another highlight of this update is the integration of the Vidu video model. Known for realism and dynamic content, Vidu brings next-level capabilities:

Realistic human motion: Generates natural expressions, blinking, and head movements that mirror live-action.

Generates natural expressions, blinking, and head movements that mirror live-action. Smooth transitions: Converts still images into fluid videos with higher visual quality.

Converts still images into fluid videos with higher visual quality. Consistency across scenes: Users can upload up to seven reference images—characters, props, or scenes—into a subject library, ensuring people, objects, and styles stay consistent throughout longer videos.

PIXVERSE VIDEO EXTENSION: EXPANDING STORYTELLING

The update also integrates the Pixverse video extension tool, enabling creators to extend imported videos 5–8 seconds using descriptive prompts.

Fast generation: Produces extended clips in 30–60 seconds.

Produces extended clips in 30–60 seconds. Style variety: Offers 11 unique styles including The Simpsons, Van Gogh, Ghibli, Clay, Barbie, and more, with customizable prompts for tailored results.

Offers 11 unique styles including The Simpsons, Van Gogh, Ghibli, Clay, Barbie, and more, with customizable prompts for tailored results. Precision control: Provides detailed control over camera movements and visual flow within frames.

NANO BANANA: EVERYDAY PROMPTS TO ADVANCED IMAGES

For creators working with still images, Edimakor V4.3.0 introduces Nano Banana, a tool that transforms text prompts into complete images without requiring 3D modeling skills.

Use cases include:

Turning flat photos into 3D figurines.

Virtual try-on and e-commerce product visuals.

Vintage photo restoration and colorization.

Home décor previews, UI design, food infographics.

Character creation, pose variations, and 3D cartoon models.

Edimakor x Nano Banana makes it easy for anyone to generate professional-grade imagery with just a few words.

A NEW ERA OF CREATIVITY WITH EDIMAKOR

With V4.3.0, Edimakor brings together powerful models and tools to accelerate the creative process. From fast, cinematic-quality videos to imaginative 3D-style images — this update is designed to help creators tell better stories at lower cost and with less effort. Trusted by creators worldwide, Edimakor is redefining what’s possible in digital storytelling by combining advanced AI with user-friendly design.

