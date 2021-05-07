MESA, Ariz., May 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edupoint® Educational Systems announced today that its industry-leading student data and learning management solution, Synergy® Education Platform, has been named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Customer Experience in EdTech and Best Remote Learning Partner K-12/Higher Education categories. The 37 finalists represent companies, products, and people that have gone the extra mile in response to COVID-19 in the Business and Education Technology sectors. Winners will be announced during the CODiE Award Winner announcement celebrations, on June 22 and June 23, 2021.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries.

“This year, these leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, literally enabling the continuity of our education system and the very survival of businesses, large and small,” said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. “Congratulations to this year’s finalists for demonstrating the vitality, resilience, and importance of business-to-business and education technology.”

Synergy® Education Platform unites multiple K-12 data management solutions in one seamless ecosystem, creating systemwide data connections that help improve administrative processes and learning outcomes without the need for third-party system integrations. Synergy streamlines the management of student information, remote and on-site learning, assessment, MTSS, special education, and analytics to help districts personalize learning, advance equity, and promote student achievement.

Some of the needs Synergy has helped districts meet during the pandemic include:

* Adapting to new challenges as they arise, often with urgency and little notice, such as the quick transition from in-person to remote learning, hybrid scheduling, meeting new state reporting requirements, and providing contactless enrollment to families

* Monitoring student health for in-person learning

* Responding to COVID outbreaks during in-person learning

* Delivering engaging and effective instruction to remote and hybrid learners and tracking student engagement

* Empowering teachers to teach effectively from home

* Identifying at-risk students, managing interventions, and tracking progress

* Communicating frequently with parents in their language of choice and supporting them as they support their students learning at home

* Helping teachers understand the whole student – even students they have never met in person

* Understanding and addressing the impact of the pandemic on student learning progress

* Assessing student learning and analyzing results at the student, class, school, and district level

* Preparing for the return to in-person learning

As a partner, Edupoint has proactively anticipated customer needs, shifting nimbly to a new set of “pandemic priorities” and making a significant investment in product development to rapidly deliver solutions such as contact tracing, one-click video conferencing, and much more.

“During an incredibly difficult year, Edupoint has helped our partner districts navigate truly uncharted waters,” said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. “Not only have our districts found a way to navigate the challenges, but many have excelled. We’ve seen this not only in our third-party satisfaction surveys, but in the direct feedback we have received from our partners. The strength of our client relationships and ongoing open communication has allowed us to successfully address our partners’ urgent needs. We are pleased to share this meaningful recognition with the entire Synergy family.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-reviewed awards program. Finalists were selected by teams of expert judges and represent the most impactful initiatives from software, content, media, financial information and educational technology companies. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Finalists.

About Edupoint

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, MTSS, assessment, special education management, and analytics. Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. More than 5 million students use Synergy in 22 state.

Learn more at: https://www.edupoint.com/

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit https://history.siia.net/codie/.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.

IMAGES FOR MEDIA:

[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0507s2p-ed-codie-300dpi.jpg

[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0507s2p-edupoint-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Edupoint Educational Systems