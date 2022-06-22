SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ellis Equipment, Inc. is pleased to offer quality K-rail construction barriers for job sites in and around the City of Sacramento. For close to 30 years now, this family-owned and -operated company has worked tirelessly to provide construction industry professionals with the dependable equipment they require for their various projects. Operating with the guiding philosophy that they are in the problem solving business rather than just the sales or rental business, the friendly and knowledgeable staff at Ellis strives to offer each client superior customer service from beginning to end.



PHOTO CAPTION: Ellis Equipment, Inc.is pleased to offer quality K-rail construction barriers for job sites.

Ellis Equipment is regarded as one of the leading suppliers of K-rail concrete barriers in California. The multipurpose K-rail they have for sale is in line with Caltrans specifications to help ensure that it functions as required. Clients purchase Ellis’ K-rail for a number of important permanent and semi-permanent applications, such as blocking pedestrian and vehicle access to restricted areas, delineating walkways and perimeters, and aiding in general road and freeway construction work.

Ellis has a number of effective K-rail barrier options available for Sacramento area clients, with each size serving distinct functions. As of now, the company offers 5 ft. sticks (2,000 lbs), 10 ft. sticks (4,000 lbs), and 20 ft. sticks (8,000 lbs). These barricades can be situated as individual units, or interlinked for increased traffic control if desired. The company would like to note that with their weight, the K-rail sticks require reach lifts or forklifts to move them.

The incredible team at Ellis Equipment is committed to making the K-rail purchase process as straightforward and hassle-free as possible. With their extensive construction industry experience, they fully understand the importance of being able to secure reliable tools and equipment in a timely manner. Ellis stands behind all of the K-rail they sell in Sacramento and around the county, and greatly appreciates the opportunity to assist all who contact them. They encourage all those that need quality K-rail construction barriers to reach out without delay.

Ellis Equipment, Inc. is located at 1015 E. Burnett St. in Signal Hill, and can be reached at (562) 424-9991. For more information, please contact the business or visit https://www.ellisrents.com/.

News Source: Ellis Equipment Inc.