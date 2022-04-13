SIGNAL HILL, Calif., April 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ellis Equipment, Inc. is pleased to introduce the Jellifish, an efficient universal crash barrel lift created by construction industry veteran John Ellis. Perfected over years of careful development and subsequent refinement, this patented tool is presently the only device available on the market with the express purpose of handling most kinds of sand-filled barrels used today. The Jellifish is a dependable, high performance tool that is easy for workers to use and can help improve job site safety.



PHOTO CAPTION: Ellis Equipment, Inc. is pleased to introduce the Jellifish.

The Jellifish is intended to address the long-standing issue of barrel and barrel lift compatibility. Currently, many manufacturers offer lift attachments that are only designed to hoist their own barrels. Unfortunately, what this means is that attempting to use one brand’s lift on another brand’s barrel just won’t work. Efforts to attach the lift to the barrel may fail completely, or otherwise lead to mid-lift detachment that can cause injury and/or a deluge of sand depending on the particular situation.

With the Jellifish, however, workers now have a safe and secure means of lifting sand-filled traffic barrels no matter which manufacturer (or manufacturers) produced them. Despite weighing in at only 60 lbs, this tool is rated to accommodate weight up to 2,500 lbs. To ensure top product quality and performance, each Jellifish is rigorously evaluated by a 3rd party facility at a weight of 3,125 lbs. Units only receive approval tags for public use once they successfully pass these tests.

In designing the Jellifish, John Ellis was committed to crafting a barrel lifting tool that remedied the compatibility problem while also being incredibly straightforward for workers to use over the course of their day-to-day operations. Each unit comes with a durable storage bag that makes it a breeze to transport and connect to the forklift. Once the Jellifish is attached to the lift and the bag is removed, machine operators can position it over the sand barrel.

A crewmember on the ground then finishes the barrel/barrel lift connection process by linking the grab hook to the chain’s tail. As soon as it is no longer required for the day’s work, the Jellifish is lowered back into the storage bag and released from the machine. From start to finish, the process could not be simpler.

The growing success of the Jellifish traffic barrel tool is the direct result of John Ellis’ in-depth knowledge and extensive experience in the traffic safety and construction equipment fields. The device not only assists in bolstering overall jobsite safety, but also enables workers to raise and transport sand barrels in a far easier manner than before. Don’t delay in contacting Ellis Equipment, Inc. to secure yours today.

