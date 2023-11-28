BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale and automation software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and brokers, today announced that Encompass Lending Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), has selected its streamlined point-of-sale (POS) platform LiteSpeed and QuickQual, a loan origination system (LOS) add-on that allows prospective borrowers and real estate agents to run payment and closing costs scenarios. Together, these tools empower Encompass Lending Group’s loan officers to deliver a digital-first borrower experience throughout the pre-approval and loan application process.



Leveraging LiteSpeed and QuickQual at the front end of its origination process ensures a smooth transition for Encompass Lending Group’s borrowers from pre-qualification to application. With QuickQual and LiteSpeed, Encompass Lending Group’s borrowers experience a consistent, modern, streamlined experience from the first point of contact through application to complement the high-touch service its loan officers provide.

“We understand every borrower is different. Our services are custom-tailored to every borrower, and we thought our technology should reflect that,” said Encompass Lending Group’s Paul Marsh, EVP of National Sales. “QuickQual and LiteSpeed enable us to deliver a highly engaging experience for our borrowers from the early stages of the relationship, which helps us increase our conversion rates and provides a tremendous boost to our sales team’s efforts.”

“Today’s borrowers have more options than ever when selecting a lender. As a former lender, it’s easy to get bogged down in the noise of technology ‘solutions.’ LiteSpeed and QuickQual solve the present-day challenges of loan officers without the bulk,” said LenderLogix Co-Founder and CEO Patrick O’Brien. “Our products provide personalized, digital experiences for the borrower while saving a few more minutes per transaction in the loan officer’s day. With the seamless integration between our products and the LOS, it’s a win-win for everyone.”

About LenderLogix:

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software and APIs to meet the needs of today’s mortgage lenders. The company’s suite of products addresses the speed at which today’s real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.:

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company’s brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit https://fathominc.com/.

