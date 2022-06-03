LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 2, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Southern California based Mergers and Acquisitions firm ProNova Partners has been commissioned to facilitate investment in or the sale of a patented, groundbreaking packaging technology. The technology facilitates a secure, traceable, and reusable end-to-end transport solution for expensive medical therapies and products that rely on the cold chain.

17-year-old Mergers and Acquisitions firm, ProNova Partners, has announced their commission to facilitate the manufacture and sale of a patented, portable refrigerator and freezer that provides remote tracking, monitoring and Chain-of-Custody for therapeutics and vaccines.

It protects temperature sensitive medical therapeutics such as COVID-19 Vaccines and Biological and Cellular Therapies including controlled substances that are being distributed and need to be stored at remote, last mile locations. It can be used for Clinical Trials, Home Infusion, Compounding Pharmacies delivering to the home, Academic Research Laboratories and Consumer applications.

“This new technology will save lives in both developed and emerging countries,” announced Rick Carlson CEO and founder of ProNova Partners. “We are proud to be a part of bringing this to the world market.”

ProNova Partners has assisted expansion or sale of some 400 firms in its history, in multiple areas of the marketplace. “We are very gratified to be able to lend a hand in the movement of great technology such as this into the market.”

The technology has resulted in the smallest, most portable “cold chain” system available, with the longest autonomy time between recharges (>96hrs). It has been built for durability and reliability by the best thermal engineers on the planet. Designed for both transport in an airline cabin or as air cargo freight, it is an all-in-one solution that provides security, real-time alerts, and traceability for temperature sensitive medical products. The system has controlled room temperature, plus refrigerated and frozen set points. It has dual heat and cool modes and is based on a military grade, micro refrigeration compressor.

“This system enables better health care delivery by making the cold chain possible in places where there is limited to no cold chain or electrical infrastructure,” concluded Carlson. “By utilizing less than 2 W/Hr, it can easily be recharged with a small solar panel.”

For detailed information go to: https://pronovapartners.com/engagement/medical-transport-solution-for-cold-chain-products-for-sale/

