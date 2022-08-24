LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ProNova Partners, an L.A. based Mergers and Acquisitions firm, has been selected to oversee investment in or the sale of a patented, groundbreaking ID and security technology. This technology involves iris recognition including in the outdoors under bright sunlight, plus world-leading iris recognition tech secured by crypto wallet.



Image Caption: ProNova Partners.

ProNova Partners, a fifteen-year-old Mergers and Acquisitions company, has announced their selection to oversee investment in or the full sale of a world-leading, patented, iris recognition technology.

This technology currently has clients such as the UN, the US Department of Homeland Security, the US Navy, US Marine Corps, the governments of India, the Philippines, Kenya, and numerous others in both the public and private sectors. Uses range from numerous physical security applications to blockchain and cryptocurrency applications.

“The producing company owns 28 patents on this tech,” related Rick Carlson, CEO of ProNova Partners. “Its proprietary ‘iris recognition in bright outdoors under sunlight’ technology is coupled with innovative world-leading iris recognition to crypto wallet. This dramatically improves the security and convenience of digital assets on blockchain.”

“This new technology will be usable and game-changing in both developed and emerging countries” announced Rick Carlson CEO and founder of ProNova Partners. “We are proud to be a part of bringing this to the world market.”

The technology meets information sharing protocols between service providers and will lead to a new and open data economy. The ramifications are complete security for Bank information, Financial Transaction Data, Driving Data, SNS Contents, Health Information, Government/Education Certification, Insurance Information—in short data stemming from virtually any source.

ProNova Partners has assisted expansion or sale of some 400 firms in its history, in multiple areas of the marketplace.

“We are very pleased to assist in the growth and expansion of this much needed and innovative technology,” concluded Carlson. “This tech empowers users to safely and securely lock and unlock everything from bank and medical transactions to equipment and even clothing. It could well change the way everything is done, and to do so with ‘no mistake security’ for every user.”

For detailed information go to: https://pronovapartners.com/engagement/patented-world-leading-iris-recognition-technology-firm-for-sale/

