EnergyCAP proudly announces that it has been awarded a coveted Top Product of the Year Award in the Environment+Energy Leader Awards program. This year marks a milestone as the program divides accolades into six innovative categories, tailoring recognition to specific sustainability and energy management excellence sectors. EnergyCAP's suite of solutions, UtilityManagement™, CarbonHub™, and SmartAnalytics™, together earned a top spot in the Software & Cloud category, setting a benchmark for innovation and sustainability in its class.



Image caption: EnergyCAP.

For more than a decade, the Environment+Energy Leader Awards program has honored organizations whose outstanding efforts and leadership drive forward the sustainability agenda. EnergyCAP’s software suite provides a powerful set of tools for customers of all sizes and across every industry to track and report on their energy usage, gain a financial grade view of their emissions, and use real-time energy and sustainability analytics, machine learning, and device monitoring to reduce CO2 emissions throughout their facilities and meet net zero goals faster, better, and while saving significant cost and resources.

EnergyCAP’s innovation and commitment to constant improvement captured the attention of the Environment+Energy Leader judges’ panel in a year filled with remarkable entries. The panel highlighted EnergyCAP’s 40+ years of industry experience, user-friendly cloud-based platform, and centralized decision making across an organization. Feedback from the panel was unequivocal: “Evaluating EnergyCAP reveals it as a comprehensive solution for managing a wide array of energy data, including GHG emissions and utility bills. It excels in democratizing access to this information across teams, facilitating in-depth analysis and easily delivering actionable insights.”

Tom Patterson, CEO of EnergyCAP, LLC echoed the panels’ feedback and expressed gratitude for the award: “EnergyCAP is humbled by the recognition we’ve seen from a number of organizations this year, especially the Environment+Energy Leader Awards. Their thorough, unbiased evaluation aligns with what we hear from customers every day – that EnergyCAP provides actionable insights saving time, costs, and energy usage, while providing ubiquitous access as a single source of truth. There’s a reason customers trust our platform to evaluate tens of thousands of their emissions records, and millions of utility bills, every year. We’re thrilled to see that the panel recognized both our extensive 40-year history in the industry, and our commitment to remain cutting edge.”

About EnergyCAP:

EnergyCAP is a leading provider of energy and sustainability enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional value and results for over forty years, EnergyCAP helps thousands of public and private organizations optimize energy consumption, reduce costs, and enhance sustainability efforts. By providing robust data collection, analysis, and reporting capabilities, EnergyCAP empowers organizations to make informed decisions and achieve their energy management and sustainability goals.

Visit https://www.energycap.com/ to learn more.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Amber Artrip

VP of Marketing

EnergyCAP

marketing@EnergyCAP.com

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards:

For well over a decade now, the Environment+Energy Leader Awards program has celebrated the exceptional advancements made in the realms of environmental, sustainability, and energy management. The awards recognize those who contribute and set new standards in the industry, setting a high standard for others to follow. Winners of the awards are seen as Leaders in environmental initiatives and energy management, with their achievements serving as benchmarks for excellence across the globe.

