ATLANTA, Ga., April 30, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry’s leading provider of technology that connects homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced that Envoy Mortgage (Envoy) will implement DPR’s suite of software tools across its national footprint. The move follows a successful pilot and reflects Envoy’s commitment to expanding down payment assistance (DPA) offerings while maintaining operational efficiency and reducing repurchase risk.



Image caption: Down Payment Resource.

Founded in 1997 as First Houston Mortgage, Envoy has helped more than 200,000 homebuyers across nearly 49 states. With a 98% customer satisfaction score, the Houston-based mortgage company has long prioritized both service and innovation. As its lending operations continue to scale nationwide, Envoy recognized the need for a more robust, data-driven approach to managing DPA programs.

“Partnering with DPR allows us to accelerate our goal of making affordable homeownership accessible to more people without needing to add headcount,” said Katrina Cummins, senior vice president of strategic initiatives at Envoy. “Its platform helps us streamline DPA management, while giving our teams the tools they need to better serve borrowers at every income level.”

During the pilot, Envoy documented significant time savings and process efficiencies, eliminating the need for an additional full-time hire, saving an estimated $70,000 to $80,000 annually. Beyond cost savings, the integration supports more informed lending decisions and a lower loan-to-value ratio for qualifying borrowers and is key to increasing access for low-to-moderate-income buyers.

“Down payment assistance can make a critical difference for homebuyers, especially those just starting their wealth-building journey,” said Jesse Passafiume, president of Envoy. “DPR’s platform has been a game-changer, reducing risk and enabling our team to offer these programs with greater confidence.”

Envoy is currently rolling out DPR’s technology across its branches. Phase 1 includes training for loan officers and underwriters, while Phase 2 will focus on integrating DPR directly into Envoy’s Encompass® loan production system. Phase 3 will explore API integration to capture qualified DPA leads in real time.

“Envoy is known for its people-first approach and high-touch service,” said Rob Chrane, founder and CEO of DPR. “With this partnership, it’s expanding what’s possible for buyers across the country. We’re proud to support Envoy’s efforts to make DPA more accessible, efficient, and impactful.”

About Down Payment Resource:

Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,500 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services (MLSs) and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, the three largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.

