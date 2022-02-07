SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Joseph Freeman has joined the firm as Managing Principal. He will be based in Los Angeles.

In his new position, Freeman will lead the West Region Loss Control team to assist EPIC clients in managing and reducing risks before losses occur. He will work with the team to understand and improve the measurable outcomes of complex safety management systems, act as advocates for clients, and coordinate the services provided by insurer loss control personnel.

Freeman joins EPIC from Beecher Carlson where he served as Director of Risk Control. In this role, he led a national team responsible for assisting clients in risk reduction strategies. His areas of industry expertise include transportation, hospitality, healthcare, retail, energy, and manufacturing. He helped clients identify cost-drivers associated with their casualty risk management programs, and then helped develop and implement processes to minimize those costs.

This included services in a broad range of areas, including cost allocation and performance measurement, risk management programs and procedures, client-specific training modules, risk management program auditing, site safety evaluations, ergonomic assessments, driver safety, and others. Freeman joined the insurance industry in 2002 as a risk control consultant with Liberty Mutual Insurance, where he held a variety of risk control positions.

“We are pleased to welcome Joey to EPIC as we continue to grow the West Region and provide valuable loss prevention resources on behalf of our clients,” said EPIC West Region President, KJ Wagner. “Joey’s extensive background in loss control brings a wealth of knowledge and rich industry experience to the team.”

Freeman earned a Bachelor of Science, Occupational Safety & Health from Murray State University. He holds the professional designations of Certified Safety Professional through the Board of Certified Safety Professionals and Certified Driver Trainer through the North American Transportation Management Institute.

Joseph Freeman

Joey.freeman@epicbrokers.com

Cell (213) 802-5418

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage, has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to clients. EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. https://www.epicbrokers.com/

