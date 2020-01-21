SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Kevin Melvin has joined the firm as Director of the firm’s Southeast Charter School Practice.



Melvin will report to Joffrey Clark, EPIC’s National Charter School Practice Leader. In his new position, Melvin is responsible for new business development and the design, placement, and management of property and casualty insurance programs, providing risk management strategies and solutions to Charter Schools in North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee.

Melvin joins EPIC from F.N.B. Corporation, where he served as Vice President and Risk Management Advisor. Focused on emerging operational risk while improving the bottom line and risk profile for organizations, he coached clients through implementing effective risk management practices by looking at the total cost of risk. Melvin also spent a large part of his career with McGriff Insurance Services and BB&T.

“Kevin’s extensive background supporting Charter Schools brings a wealth of knowledge and rich industry experience to the team,” said Joffrey Clark. “I could not be more excited to have Kevin join us.”

“We are thrilled to continue the growth of our National Charter School Practice,” said KJ Wagner, EPIC’s President of the Southwest Region. “This team has been built with key players who share an acute focus and background delivering strategic solutions to Charter Schools, and we’re proud to keep attracting impressive talent to support the industry.”

Kevin Melvin can be reached at kevin.melvin@epicbrokers.com or 704-207-5239.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm’s core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

