SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 3, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants (EPIC) announced today that it has acquired Dixon Wells, Inc. (Dixon Wells) in a strategic move to expand EPIC’s geographic footprint in the life insurance, executive benefits, and financial advisory distribution businesses under the Vanbridge Life and Executive Benefits umbrella. The transaction will broaden the reach of EPIC’s current practice and provide Dixon Wells with an expanded suite of offerings and resources to accelerate growth and improve client service in an everchanging complex environment.

Dixon Wells partners with financial advisors on a national scale to help them grow their business by offering life, long-term care, disability, and annuity solutions for its clients to protect and transfer wealth. Dixon Wells brings teams and offices across the Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic with offices in six states. The current leadership team of Dixon Wells, including Bill Conwell, Robert Flack, Ray Hunt, and Dave Kopelcheck will remain a part of the leadership team as they join the EPIC organization.

“Our team is very excited about the opportunities ahead with Vanbridge and EPIC. Our mission has always been to provide an exceptional insurance experience to our financial advisors and agents through unparalleled service, leading products, and forward-thinking technology. By further collaborating with experts in specialty practices across EPIC and the Galway platform of companies, we will be able to bring even more resources to better serve our clients,” said Conwell.

“We are excited about what the entire team from Dixon Wells means for the Life and Executive Benefits vertical. The experience they bring with navigating through market cycles will strengthen our ongoing efforts of exceptional client experience with sophisticated services for estate, personal, executive benefits, and business planning,” said Mitchell K. Smith, President of EPIC Life and Executive Benefits and Managing Principal of Vanbridge.

About EPIC Brokers & Consultants:

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients. EPIC is part of the Galway Holdings portfolio of companies, which also includes MAI Capital Management (wealth management), Jencap Group (wholesale insurance), and various other businesses (unique technology-first firms). Galway Holdings is committed to innovation and growth through expanded specialization, internal collaboration, leveraging of technology, and strategic investment. For more information, visit: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

About Dixon Wells:

Founded in 2009, the firm represents the union of five organizations with a total of more than 125 years combined experience. This depth of knowledge offers a unique blend of high tech and high touch, where long-term relationships are the key. Dixon Wells, Inc. is now one of the fastest growing brokerage general agencies in the country. For more information, visit: https://www.dixonwells.com/

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

For EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

Betsy Van Alstyne

973.820.1469

betsy.vanalstyne@epicbrokers.com

M&A INQUIRIES:

Scott Gould

615.715.7012

scott.gould@galwayholdings.com

MULTIMEDIA:

LOGO link for media: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/19-0808s2p-epic-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants