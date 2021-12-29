SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants (EPIC), a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that they have created an exclusive partnership with Todd Morley and DIATOMS, Inc. (DIATOMS).

The partnership between DIATOMS and EPIC will focus on insuring infrastructure assets in conjunction with the financings of those assets around environmental, social and governance (ESG). This partnership will lead to significant developments for both organizations as they work together to bring even greater results and support for their clients.

Todd Morley brings a strong background to the partnership as founder of DIATOMS, Inc. Prior to that, in 1999 he co-founded investment firm Guggenheim Partners LLC, which has over $300 billion assets under management. He served on the Guggenheim Board as well as on its Executive Committee. Morley is a lead investor and sits on the Advisory Board of a variety of e-commerce, blockchain, and AI focused entities. He is also the current chairman of Overline.net, a leader in decentralized finance and asset tokenization. He is also a Board member of several strategic companies including Delaware Life.

Through this partnership, Morley will work alongside EPIC’s Philip V. Moyles, Jr. Moyles is an Executive Vice President and the Chief Growth Officer of EPIC and is on the firm’s Executive Committee. He is also the President of EPIC’s Financial Services business as well as the CEO of Vanbridge, a firm he founded in 2008, which is an EPIC company. In his role as Chief Growth Officer, Moyles has responsibility for the distribution and innovation platforms at the company.

“I have worked with Phil Moyles for the last three years and am thrilled to be able to develop this exclusive agreement with he and EPIC to change the way companies are able to move forward with their investments,” Morley commented.

Moyles concurred, “We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities that lie ahead with Todd Morley and DIATOMS as we create a dedicated insurance business focused on infrastructure and ESG. The realization of these opportunities become stronger through this partnership. Todd’s business and financial acumen in combination with the experts within EPIC will bring about big change.”

In addition, Morley will work with Scott Davis, President, National Specialty for EPIC, who leads the team that delivers creative and innovative solutions to EPIC clients in their National Specialty Group. Davis said, “The combination of skill sets, and industry expertise of these organizations will allow the work they will be doing together to drive success and better results for clients.”

Davis continued, “This is a very exciting time within EPIC. We are growing and offering even more diversity in our areas of expertise. By partnering with Todd Morley and his team of experts within DIATOMS we will be able to change the way we do business with our top clients that invest in infrastructure and ESG.”

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage, has more than 2,600 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to clients. EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Learn more: https://epicbrokers.com/.

About DIATOMS, Inc.

DIATOMS, Inc. is a technology / infrastructure finance company, driving progress and innovation through structured finance, tested technologies, strong counterparties, and private capital to solve the world’s largest environmental challenges. The company is established by a group of global technologists, entrepreneurs, financial architects, engineers, political leaders, academics, blockchain experts and economists, working in partnership with large corporations to align interests along-side of federal, state, and local governments. Learn more: https://diatomsinc.io/.

