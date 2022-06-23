SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and HARRISBURG, Pa., June 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today it has hired a team of producers to support regional expansion in Pennsylvania.



Joining the firm as principals are Pamela Barbush, Brian Floyd, David Schlosberg, and John Shingara. The team will be responsible for business development in employee benefits, as well as property and casualty lines at EPIC.

With over 12 years of experience, Schlosberg focuses on business development, most recently as vice president at an independent brokerage firm. He completed his MBA in 2020 and holds the insurance designations of CPCU and CIC. Barbush specializes in group casualty and single parent captives. She has over 40 years of experience, dedicating the past 22 years exclusively to captive insurance with mid to large commercial clients with a focus on the construction industry.

Floyd and Shingara both bring a background in employee benefits consulting. Floyd concentrates on mid and large group markets and is a healthcare consortium and self-funded expert. He holds the designation of Advanced Charter Benefits. Shingara is a Certified Employee Benefits Specialist. His experience includes captives, self-insurance, and other risk financing techniques.

Len Scioscia, EPIC Northeast Region President, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Pamela, Brian, David, and John to EPIC in their new roles. The team, to be based near Harrisburg in central Pennsylvania, will contribute to our buildout in Pennsylvania. We currently have a Pittsburgh office and are excited to expand further across the state.”

Email: john.shingara@epicbrokers.com

Phone: (717) 649-8447

Email: pamela.barbush@epicbrokers.com

Phone: (717) 265-9604

Email: brian.floyd@epicbrokers.com

Phone: (717) 648-6110

Email: David.schlosberg@epicbrokers.com

Phone: (717) 940-8143

About EPIC Brokers & Consultants:

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants has more than 2,800 team members operating from more than eighty offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients. For more information on EPIC, visit: https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

