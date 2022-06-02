SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and NEW YORK, N.Y., June 2, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that its marketing and design team has been recognized for multiple Communicator Awards for its work in 2021. The Communicator Awards are an international awards program recognizing big ideas in marketing and communications.

The team, led by Creative Director Nancy Phun and Chief Marketing Officer Sapana Nanuwa, has been recognized for two Awards of Excellence. The awards were made in the category of Campaign-Integrated Campaign for Marketing Effectiveness: “2021 Way to Wellness Campaign” and General-Insurance for Websites: “2020 Year in Review.”

In addition, the team received an Award of Distinction in the category of Campaign-Business-to-Business for Integrated Campaign: “COVID-19 Awareness Campaign.”

Winners were selected by the AIVA (Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts), an invitation-only group consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, communications, advertising, creative and marketing firms.

The EPIC marketing and design team has received previous recognition multiple times in the past, to include winning eight Communicator Awards during one year. The team is always looking for new, creative ways to engage its audience. And whether for internal or external purposes, the question the team always asks themselves relates to what will achieve the greatest engagement and keep people coming back for more.

“I am proud of our team and our collective achievements as highlighted by these awards. We continue to grow and evolve while delivering positive results for our team, our organization and our clients,” commented Nanuwa.

These achievements come at a pivotal time in the organization’s history as EPIC celebrates 15 years in business this summer. Expect additional announcements related to EPIC’s growth and success in the future.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage, has more than 2,600 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to clients. EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S.

Learn more: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

