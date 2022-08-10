PHILADELPHIA, Pa. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Kerry Connor has joined EPIC to lead its National Voluntary Benefits Practice.



PHOTO CAPTION: Kerry Connor has joined EPIC to lead its National Voluntary Benefits Practice.

With over 20 years of experience in the voluntary benefits space, Connor will utilize her subject matter expertise to support EPIC account teams and clients with the design, funding, and delivery of the full spectrum of voluntary benefit offerings. She will be based in the Philadelphia area.

Early in her career, Connor’s aspirations focused on the voluntary benefits area. Her first step was the ownership of an enrollment firm, which served the brokerage community and companies directly in the mid and large markets. The firm was sold after 15 years to a top 100 bank. Next, her expertise in this unique space was sought out by two leading cyber security companies where she served as top national director of sales at both. Most recently, while at Genomic Life, Connor partnered closely with consultants, enrollment firms, benefits administration providers and employers across all markets on the development and delivery of new and innovative genomic benefit programs.

“Kerry brings a great balance of direct sales experience as well as working collaboratively with the brokerage community. I have no doubt that her leadership will bring incredible value to our clients either directly or through their current EPIC advisors. Workforce changes have made customization of family benefits on an individual basis an essential service,” commented Craig Hasday, President, National Employee Benefits Practice.

Connor holds a B.S. in Marketing from Drexel University.

