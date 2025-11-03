AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FirstClose™, Inc., a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, today announced that Chief Product Officer Ramiro Castro has been recognized by HousingWire as a 2025 Tech Trendsetter. The annual award celebrates 75 technology leaders whose vision and execution are reshaping the housing economy.



As Chief Product Officer, Castro is redefining home-equity lending technology by putting eligibility, pricing and disclosures up front so borrowers get answers in minutes while lenders avoid spending on ineligible files. Under his direction, FirstClose developed a borrower-first point of sale (POS) system that surfaces LOS-backed eligibility in under 30 seconds, with pre-approvals in as little as five minutes. This process combines soft credit pulls, AVM-based CLTV and PPE integration to deliver instant clarity for borrowers and improved efficiency for lenders.

Castro also led the creation of Order Logic, a unified ordering layer for settlement services like title, valuation and flood that centralizes provider management and integrates deliverables directly into the LOS. Early pilot programs have shown a 30% reduction in order cycle times and overwhelmingly positive user feedback. These innovations have helped lenders using FirstClose Equity cut cycle times from application to funding by roughly 50%, with top credit unions reporting up to triple increases in funded loan volumes within 60 days.

“Ramiro’s leadership and technical vision continue to redefine what lenders and borrowers should expect from their technology partners,” said Tedd Smith, CEO of FirstClose. “His innovations have delivered measurable results for clients and demonstrate how thoughtful product design can create real value across the mortgage and home-equity lifecycle.”

Celebrating its seventh year, HousingWire’s Tech Trendsetters program highlights the visionaries shaping the future of housing.

“We’re thrilled to recognize the 2025 Tech Trendsetters,” said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. “These leaders are the builders and innovators whose products and platforms are shaping the future of housing. Their work makes the housing industry smarter, faster, and more connected.”

About FirstClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company’s mission is to increase profitability and reduce costs for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist their borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit https://www.firstclose.com/.

