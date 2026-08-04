AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FirstClose™, a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, announced today that Adam Nicholson, director of professional services, has been named a 2026 HousingWire Insider. The award recognizes operational leaders across the mortgage, real estate and homebuilding industries whose behind-the-scenes work drives measurable impact within their organizations.



Image caption: FirstClose Director of Professional Services Adam Nicholson named 2026 HousingWire Insider.

“This recognition belongs to the entire professional services team at FirstClose,” Nicholson said. “Our focus over the past year has been building processes our clients can depend on, and this award reflects that collective work.”

Nicholson joined FirstClose in fall 2025 and immediately focused on making implementation and client onboarding more scalable. By connecting FirstClose’s implementation and engineering teams directly, he cut average turnaround times on client configuration requests from 36 days to eight.

He also guided five new clients through production launches on FirstClose’s point-of-sale platform and turned around a stalled software delivery engagement with a $9.5 billion credit union, developing a methodology now credited with a fourfold increase in software delivery speed companywide.

“Adam brings discipline and empathy in equal measure to our professional services organization,” said Tedd Smith, chief executive officer of FirstClose. “His leadership has directly improved how quickly and effectively we bring clients onto our platform, and this recognition is well earned.”

“The best strategies in mortgage and real estate don’t execute themselves — Insiders make them real. These are the professionals who build the systems, run the processes and carry the weight of organizational performance every single day,” said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. “This year’s class is exceptional, and HousingWire is proud to recognize the people who quietly power this industry.”

The HousingWire Insiders award recognizes operational leaders across mortgage, real estate and homebuilding organizations, including professionals working in operations, technology, compliance, risk management and data analytics whose contributions often occur outside the public eye, but are vital to their companies’ success.

About FirstClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company’s mission is to increase profitability and reduce costs for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist their borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit firstclose.com.

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Lindsey Neal

Depth for FirstClose

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News Source: FirstClose