AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FirstClose™, a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for home equity and mortgage lenders nationwide, announced today the launch of Lender Portal, a new workspace that lets loan officers manage borrower leads in one place, from initial contact through submission.



Image caption: FirstClose logo.

Available to lenders using FirstClose’s XpressEquity digital application and borrower portal, Lender Portal covers lead intake, eligibility evaluation and borrower engagement tracking. Loan officers can create leads directly in Lender Portal when taking applications by phone or in-branch. Applications that borrowers start on their own also flow directly into the same pipeline. If the borrower used an application link associated with a specific loan officer, Lender Portal automatically assigns the lead to that individual. Unassigned leads can be claimed by another loan officer or reassigned by a manager.

Lender Portal also verifies borrower eligibility before an application reaches underwriting by comparing a soft-pull credit score against the lender’s configured minimum and measuring the borrower’s home equity against the lender’s limits. From there, the portal presents applicants with eligible loan programs to select from. This early check is designed to reduce application fallout, counteroffers and rework in underwriting.

Within the workspace, a loan officer can check a lead’s status and when the borrower last engaged to time follow-up calls or messages accordingly. Lender Portal also identifies stalled applications and can send automatic reminders to the borrower. Once the borrower re-engages, the loan officer can resume the application from the last completed milestone rather than starting over.

“Loan officers spend a lot of their day hunting for information instead of talking to borrowers, which is both inefficient and costly because that’s how applications stall and borrowers slip away,” said Tedd Smith, chief executive officer of FirstClose. “Lender Portal addresses that challenge head-on so that loan officers can spend more time assisting borrowers and moving applications forward rather than searching between systems.”

Lender Portal is part of FirstClose’s broader platform for mortgage and home equity lenders, which also includes XpressEquity. To learn more about Lender Portal, visit https://www.firstclose.com/lp-lender-portal/.

About FirstClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to home equity and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company’s mission is to increase profitability and reduce costs for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist their borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit firstclose.com.

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News Source: FirstClose