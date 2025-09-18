AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FirstClose™, a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, announced the expansion of its sales organization with the addition of four accomplished industry sales professionals. These new team members bring deep industry experience and proven track records that will support the company’s continued growth in home equity lending:

Previously with Volly and ClosingCorp, Austin Wilcox brings a strong background in sales and client success to his new role as regional vice president.

Darcy Hall, who most recently worked for MMI, has joined as a business development manager focused on driving pipeline growth and lender outreach.

Jon Del Pozo, an accomplished sales leader with experience at ICE and Ellie Mae, rounds out the team as a regional vice president.

Tracy Farber joins FirstClose as vice president, sales solution engineer and brings more than 15 years of experience from Ellie Mae, SimpleNexus and nCino.



Image caption: FirstClose Strengthens Sales Team with Industry Veterans to Support Growth in Home Equity Lending.

“This team expansion represents our continued investment in delivering superior solutions and service to the lending community,” said John Aslanian, chief revenue officer at FirstClose. “With experienced professionals joining our sales organization, we’re positioned to help more lenders capitalize on the growing demand for home equity products while improving their operational efficiency and borrower experience.”

These strategic hires join experienced sales leaders Rob Pommier, Paul Friedrichs and Ian Voigt as the company continues to scale its go-to-market efforts. With these additions, FirstClose is now fully staffed on the sales front, positioning the company to meet increasing demand for streamlined home equity lending. The expanded team enhances FirstClose’s ability to strengthen lender relationships, accelerate sales cycles and extend the reach of its end-to-end digital platform.

“As market dynamics shift and home equity continues to gain traction, having the right people in place is essential,” said Tedd Smith, chief executive officer of FirstClose. “By expanding our front-line sales organization, we’re better equipped to support lenders looking to modernize their home equity workflows. Our technology simplifies the process, shortens time to close, and helps unlock new revenue potential, delivering real impact where it matters most.”

About FirstClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose is a fintech provider delivering digital solutions purpose-built for home equity and mortgage lending. Its platform combines property data intelligence, automated workflows and vendor integrations to streamline home equity originations by reducing costs, accelerating turn times and enhancing the borrower experience. Trusted by lenders nationwide, FirstClose empowers users with configurable technology for instant decisioning and end-to-end order management. Learn more at www.firstclose.com.

