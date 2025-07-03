AUSTIN, Texas, July 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FirstClose™, Inc., a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, announced its Senior Vice President of Human Resources Katie Smith has been named a 2025 HousingWire Woman of Influence. The national award recognizes her exceptional leadership, commitment to company culture and impact on the fintech and mortgage lending industry.



Image caption: FirstClose’s SVP of HR Katie Smith.

Smith has played a key role in guiding FirstClose through a volatile market cycle, emphasizing transparency, support and people-first strategies. Over the past year, she launched a companywide leadership and management training program with 100% participation. Her efforts resulted in a 35% increase in employee satisfaction and a 50% reduction in voluntary turnover. Smith also led efforts to expand FirstClose’s workforce by 20% in 2025 while strongly emphasizing onboarding and culture. She guides executive recruitment, leads companywide meetings and is often the first point of contact for employees seeking support or mentorship.

“Katie is not just our head of HR. She is the cultural cornerstone of FirstClose,” said Tedd Smith, CEO of FirstClose. “Her leadership has carried this organization through challenging market cycles, not only stabilizing our workforce but transforming it. From championing leadership development to personally supporting teams through change, Katie brings a rare combination of strategic vision, empathy and consistency that has elevated every facet of how we work and grow.”

Outside of FirstClose, Smith contributes to HR leadership forums and mentors professionals entering the field. Her advocacy for strong people practices reflects her belief that culture is key to business success.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by HousingWire,” Smith said. “But this recognition is really a reflection of the incredible team I have the privilege to serve every day. At FirstClose, we’ve worked hard to build a culture where people feel supported, empowered and connected to something bigger than themselves. What drives me is helping people thrive and making sure our values are reflected in everything we do.”

Now in its 16th year, the Women of Influence award honors leaders across mortgage, real estate and fintech who are making a measurable impact on their organizations and the broader housing economy. Winners were selected by HousingWire’s editorial team and a panel of industry professionals, based on their professional accomplishments, industry contributions, community involvement, and overall influence. The 2025 list reflects the depth and diversity of talent leading housing into the future.

“This year’s honorees reflect the depth of talent and leadership shaping today’s housing economy,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. “With a strategic vision and a deep commitment to their teams and communities, these women are not only driving progress but also paving the way for the next generation of leaders.”

About FirstClose:

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. is a fintech provider delivering digital solutions purpose-built for home equity and mortgage lending. Its platform combines property data intelligence, automated workflows and vendor integrations to streamline home equity originations by reducing costs, accelerating turn times and enhancing the borrower experience. Trusted by lenders nationwide, FirstClose empowers users with configurable technology for instant decisioning and end-to-end order management. Learn more at https://www.firstclose.com/.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Lindsey Neal

Depth for FirstClose

(404) 549-9282

lindsey@depthpr.com

News Source: FirstClose