LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Sept. 12, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (Dovenmuehle), a leading mortgage subservicing company, announced today that Flanagan State Bank, a community bank headquartered in central Illinois, has selected Dovenmuehle to subservice its mortgage loan portfolio and deliver enhanced service to the bank’s mortgage customers.



Flanagan State Bank specializes in residential mortgages and agricultural lending. As the bank and its home lending programs have expanded, it needed a subservicer that could handle multiple loan types, including USDA, FHA, VA and conventional, while simultaneously providing the high level of personal customer service to which Flanagan State Bank customers are accustomed.

“We wanted to provide a better user experience for our borrowers, and with Dovenmuehle’s self-service technology, our borrowers have a lot more insight into their mortgage loans at their fingertips,” said Audrey Harlan, President of Flanagan State Bank. “Not to mention, onboarding was an extremely smooth process. As a family-owned bank, we were apprehensive about working with such a large company, but Dovenmuehle has repeatedly proven to be an excellent resource.”

Dovenmuehle has extensive experience in working with community banks of all sizes nationwide. As local lending institutions, these banks place a high priority on personal service while wanting to deliver modern digital banking solutions for their borrowers as well. For example, Dovenmuehle provides its lender clients with a white-labeled platform that enables lenders’ customers to access key information regarding their mortgage loans and, in many cases, self-serve. In addition to providing access via web browser, the platform also includes a native mobile application, which has consistently earned a 4.9-out-of-5 star rating on the Apple App Store.

“It can be difficult for lenders to decide when, how and who should manage their servicing needs. At Dovenmuehle, we understand the gravity of this decision and strive not only to provide solutions for lenders of all sizes but also to assure our clients that their borrowers are in the best hands,” said Dovenmuehle Vice President of Business Development Anna Krogh. “It’s an honor to hold such a responsibility, and we are delighted that Flanagan State Bank has entrusted us with managing its servicing assets and treasured clients.”

About Dovenmuehle

Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com.

News Source: Dovenmuehle