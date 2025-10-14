BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Floify, the mortgage industry’s leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced the launch of Dynamic AI, a new capability that reimagines the mortgage application process by moving document collection and AI-driven data extraction to the very beginning of the process.



Image caption: Floify launches Dynamic AI: embedded intelligence that elevates the mortgage POS experience.

Instead of answering lengthy questionnaires, borrowers simply upload their key documents — like pay stubs, W-2s, and IDs — and Floify’s embedded AI extracts and validates the data automatically. The application then prepopulates with verified information before a single question is asked, reducing manual data entry for loan officers and streamlining the application completion process.

Because Dynamic AI is built into Floify’s proven POS platform, lenders can leverage its capabilities without the risk or disruption that often accompanies integrating entirely new systems. The platform connects with leading LOSs, CRMs, pricing engines, automated underwriting systems, verification services and credit providers to create a more seamless, intelligent workflow from application to approval.

Embedding AI directly within the POS enhances the borrower experience from the very first interaction. Instead of juggling multiple portals or duplicating requests, borrowers can securely upload documents, view key details prepopulated and complete tasks in minutes. With much of the data collection and validation handled upfront, lenders can issue pre-approvals more quickly and borrowers can move confidently toward closing.

“By integrating AI where borrowers begin their journey — in the POS — Floify eliminates the need for multiple portals or disconnected systems,” said Sydney Barber, Head of Product at Floify. “Borrowers can securely upload documents, see key details autofilled and complete essential tasks in minutes. For loan officers, this means faster verifications, pre-approvals ready for same-day use, and more time spent advising clients instead of managing files.”

“Borrowers want trusted guidance and simplicity when making one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives,” said Joshua Steffan, SVP and Group General Manager at Porch Group and Interim President and General Manager of Floify. “Dynamic AI enhances the process at every step, helping lenders deliver faster, clearer outcomes with confidence.”

Floify will debut Dynamic AI live at the MBA Annual Convention & Expo in Las Vegas, during the Hub Stage Tech Showcase at the Fontainebleau on Monday, October 20, at approximately 3:25 p.m. The feature will also be available for hands-on exploration in the Floify booth throughout the event, Oct. 19-22.

About Floify:

Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to create product-specific applications (no coding required!), collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company’s website at https://floify.com/ or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter / X.

X: @Floify #mortgage #fintech #housingfinance @MBAMortgage #MBAAnnual25

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Floify

(209) 774-6555

elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Floify