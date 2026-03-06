BOULDER, Colo., March 6, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Floify, the mortgage industry’s leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that Sydney Barber, head of product, has been named a 2026 recipient of the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Residential mPact Young Professionals Spotlight Award. Barber was one of only five professionals selected for the honor, which recognizes industry leaders under 40 who are driving meaningful impact within their organizations, strengthening communities and helping shape the future of homeownership.



Photo caption: Sydney Barber of Floify.

Since joining Floify in 2019, Barber has played a key role in shaping the company’s product strategy and expanding the capabilities of its POS platform to better serve lenders and borrowers. Her leadership has helped drive Floify’s continued growth and a customer satisfaction rating of 98.2%, while introducing new capabilities designed to simplify workflows, reduce costs and expand access to home financing.

Barber led the development of Dynamic Apps, a no-code feature that enables lenders to tailor loan applications by loan type. She followed that with Dynamic AI, an AI-driven capability that prioritizes document collection before the loan application, allowing AI-driven data extraction and validation to pre-populate borrower applications. Most recently, she guided Dynamic Apps 2.0 to market, enabling lenders to tailor application flows by loan type, including HELOC, construction, ag, non-QM and more.

Barber has also been instrumental in advancing borrower-centric innovation across the platform, helping make Floify the first mortgage POS to offer fully translated loan applications, ADA-compliant borrower interfaces and direct automated underwriting system (AUS) support for on-time rent payment data through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Beyond her professional contributions, Barber is active in her community, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity in Boulder and serving as a volunteer judge for the Colorado Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), where she mentors and encourages the next generation of business leaders.

“Sydney has an exceptional ability to translate complex industry challenges into technology that makes life easier for lenders and borrowers alike,” said Joshua Steffan, SVP and Group General Manager at Porch Group and Interim President and General Manager of Floify. “This recognition from MBA reflects the impact she’s already making across the mortgage ecosystem, and we’re incredibly proud to see her honored among the industry’s rising leaders.”

For a complete list of winners, view the MBA mPact announcement on LinkedIn:

ABOUT FLOIFY:

Floify is a fully configurable point of sale (POS) platform that streamlines the loan process with a secure application, communication and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners and other mortgage stakeholders. Its Dynamic AI feature reimagines the mortgage application process by moving document collection and AI-driven data extraction to the very beginning of the process, allowing borrowers to upload key documents and have applications prepopulated with verified information, accelerating pre-approvals and simplifying the borrower experience. Floify is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more, visit https://floify.com/ or find us on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter / X.

X: @Floify @MBAmortgage #mortgage #fintech #housingfinance

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Floify

209-774-6555

elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Floify