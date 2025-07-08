BOULDER, Colo., July 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Floify, the mortgage industry’s leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, announced today that its no-code Dynamic Apps engine has been selected as the first-ever Game Changer Award recipient by PROGRESS in Lending. The technology tailors every loan application to a borrower’s exact purpose while ensuring airtight compliance.



Image caption: Floify logo.

The Game Changer Award debuted this year as the newest honor in PROGRESS in Lending’s broader awards program, which has highlighted breakthrough mortgage-technology achievements since 2011 and is widely recognized as a barometer of excellence across housing finance.

The association created the Game Changer Award to celebrate solutions that “reshape the mortgage industry and improve the lending process,” criteria that Dynamic Apps meets by fusing deep personalization and built-in compliance into a single, lender-controlled workflow.

“Dynamic Apps turns the loan application from an obstacle course into a red-carpet experience,” said Sydney Barber, Floify’s head of product. “By allowing operations and compliance teams to refine workflows in minutes instead of months, we’re giving lenders the agility they need and borrowers the simplicity they expect. Receiving the inaugural Game Changer award from PROGRESS in Lending affirms just how significant this advancement is for the industry.”

To see the full list of award recipients, visit https://mymortgagemindset.com/category/our-awards/game-changer-award/

About Floify:

Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to create product-specific applications (no coding required!), collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company’s website at https://floify.com/ or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter / X.

Twitter: @Floify #mortgage #fintech #housingfinance

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Floify

(209) 774-6555

elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Floify