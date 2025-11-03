Floify’s Head of Customer Experience and Operations Sol Klein named a 2025 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Floify, the mortgage industry’s leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that its head of customer experience and operations, industry veteran Sol Klein, has been named a Housingwire 2025 Tech Trendsetter. Modeled after the HousingWire Tech100, which honors the most innovative companies in mortgage and real estate technology, the Tech Trendsetters program recognizes the individuals who drive innovation and deliver transformative solutions.



Klein has been a driving force in mortgage technology for more than three decades, consistently pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the housing industry. His career spans architecting scalable tech stacks, mentoring consulting teams and directly enhancing loan production processes. The measurable performance gains and widespread adoption of his solutions reflect a legacy of tangible transformation that continues to shape the industry today.

Most recently, Klein has spearheaded the rollout of Dynamic AI, a new capability in Floify that reimagines the mortgage application process by moving document collection and AI-driven data extraction to the very beginning of the process. Embedding AI directly within the POS enhances the borrower experience from the very first interaction. Instead of juggling multiple portals or duplicating requests, borrowers can securely upload documents, view key details prepopulated and complete tasks in minutes. With much of the data collection and validation handled upfront, lenders can issue pre-approvals more quickly and borrowers can move confidently toward closing.

Klein’s influence extends beyond launching new features. He has a talent for integrating people, processes and technology into systems that create lasting operational excellence. His human-centered approach to AI reflects this vision, positioning AI as a purposeful, human-augmented tool rather than a passing trend. By prioritizing practical applications over hype, Klein ensures Floify’s innovations empower users and drive measurable outcomes.

“Sol’s leadership style blends bold innovation with disciplined execution, enabling lenders — from agile credit unions to global mortgage enterprises — to scale efficiently, reduce complexity and compete confidently,” said Joshua Steffan, senior vice president and group general manager at Porch Group and interim president and general manager of Floify. “He champions a clear, outcome-driven philosophy: mortgage technology should simplify and energize operations, not complicate them. This award is well deserved.”

“We’re thrilled to recognize the 2025 Tech Trendsetters. These leaders are the builders and innovators whose products and platforms are shaping the future of housing,” said Sarah Wheeler, editor in chief at HousingWire.

