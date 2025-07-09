BOULDER, Colo., July 9, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Floify, the mortgage industry’s leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that Sydney Barber, head of product, has received a 2025 Mortgage Star Award. The Mortgage Star awards honor exceptional women in the mortgage and housing finance industry who demonstrate leadership, innovation and a commitment to advancing the profession.



Image caption: Sydney Barber, Head of Product at Floify.

Barber joined Floify in 2019, and her outstanding product knowledge and commitment to continual improvements have propelled her to head product development for the popular POS platform. Under her leadership, Floify has introduced dozens of POS innovations benefitting both lenders and homebuyers. In 2024, her team rolled out Floify Verify, a cost-effective way for lenders to verify employment and income in the Floify environment without the hassle of managing additional vendors, all at 60–80% less costly than legacy verification methods.

Earlier this year, Floify released Dynamic Apps, a no-code feature that lets lenders tailor loan applications in the popular POS based on loan type to easily add Non-QM, construction loans, HELOCs or other loan types, creating new revenue paths while staying fully compliant with industry regulations. Additionally, Floify became the first POS to offer translations on loan applications, to offer ADA-compliant borrower interfaces, and to support the Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac initiative to consider on-time rent payments as valid automated underwriting system inputs.

While mentoring can eat into project time upfront, it’s an investment she’s committed to making to help her colleagues meet their professional goals. Barber frequently meets with team members and others within the organization to help them better understand Floify’s desire to deliver more value to its customers and how to thrive in its collaborative and open culture, where new ideas are encouraged at all levels.

Outside of work, Barber participates in Habitat for Humanity home-building project in Boulder. She is also a volunteer judge for the Colorado Future Business Leaders of America (FLBA), having recently judged its graphic design competition.

“Sydney provides her hand-picked team with a broad understanding of the mortgage process so they fully understand the business and challenges our customers face,” said Sofia Rossato, Floify’s president and general manager. “This makes the team cohesive and obsessed with delivering value to our customers with each new product feature and iteration. They are a big part of why Floify earns a stunning 98.2% customer satisfaction rating.”

For a complete list of this year’s Mortgage Star Award winners, visit Mortgage Women Magazine’s website https://www.ambizmedia.com/recognition/mwm-mortgage-star

About Floify:

Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to create product-specific applications (no coding required!), collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company’s website at https://floify.com/ or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter / X.

Twitter: @Floify #mortgage #fintech #housingfinance

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Floify

(209) 774-6555

elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Floify