BOULDER, Colo., June 25, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Floify, the mortgage industry’s leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that Sofia Rossato, its president and general manager, has been named a recipient of Inman’s 2025 Best of Finance award. Unlike many awards where leaders are nominated by their companies, this award is managed entirely by the Inman editorial team to recognize leaders driving meaningful change in the lending industry independently.



Image caption: Floify President Sofia Rossato.

Rossato took the reins at Floify in 2022, bringing more than 25 years of experience in growing companies in start-up and large corporate environments in property technology, fintech and messaging to the role. Her unique background enabled her to strengthen Floify’s market footprint and champion features that give lenders more flexibility and improve homeownership accessibility.

Under Rossato’s leadership, Floify introduced a Lender Edition and Broker Edition of its popular POS in 2023; launched Floify Verify, a native electronic verification of income and employment (VOIE) service in 2024; and, in 2025, added Dynamic Apps, a no-code feature that lets lenders tailor loan applications based on loan type. Well-known for its customer service and continual product improvement, Floify received an exceedingly high customer satisfaction rating of 98.2% for 2024.

Prior to Floify, Rossato was CEO of SnapEngage, a leading B2B Messaging and Live Chat solution and was COO of a $5 billion division of fintech company IHS Markit, where she led cross-functional growth, cost, innovation and expansion initiatives.

“I’m immensely honored to be chosen by the editors at Inman for this honor and want to acknowledge the incredible team we’ve assembled for its hard work and passion to innovate,” Rossato said. “I’m proud of the products we’ve launched and the business value they provide to lenders and brokers, especially during a time when we all need to contain costs, boost productivity and remain agile. We are proud to be leading this charge for our customers.”

For a complete list of Inman 2025 Best of Finance award winners, visit the Inman website – https://www.inman.com/best-of-finance-awards/.

About Floify:

Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to create product-specific applications (no coding required!), collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company’s website at https://floify.com/ or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter / X.

