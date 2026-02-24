BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 24, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Floify, the mortgage industry’s leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that Head of Sales Jason Mapes has been named an Industry Titan by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) for 2026. The Industry Titan designation recognizes individuals whose leadership and influence have helped shape the mortgage industry.



Image caption: Jason Mapes Floify head of sales.

Mapes began his career as a loan originator and later managed a branch of 50 loan officers, providing him with firsthand insight into the operational realities that lenders and borrowers face every day. That experience shaped his transition into mortgage technology, where he has focused on improving efficiency, transparency and the borrower experience across the industry.

Mapes is widely respected for prioritizing the betterment of the mortgage profession without seeking recognition. Rather than focusing solely on sales outcomes, he invests time listening to lender challenges, sharing best practices and recommending solutions that serve their long-term success, even when that means referring business elsewhere. His service-first approach has helped elevate professional standards and foster trust across the industry.

At Floify, Mapes plays a central role in expanding the adoption and understanding of point-of-sale platforms. He has helped reposition these systems from basic application tools into configurable ecosystems that streamline workflows, strengthen compliance and improve communication throughout the loan process. His ability to translate lender needs into practical technology solutions has enabled mortgage professionals to deliver faster, smoother, and more modern experiences for borrowers nationwide.

“Jason leads with authenticity, deep industry knowledge and a genuine commitment to helping others succeed,” said Joshua Steffan, senior vice president and group general manager at Porch Group and interim president and general manager of Floify. “His Industry Titan recognition highlights the influence he’s had not just at Floify, but across the mortgage industry as a whole.

For a complete list of 2026 NMP Industry Titan winners, visit the full winners announcement page: https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/news/2026-industry-titans-pinnacle-professional-excellence

About Floify:

Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to create product-specific applications (no coding required!), collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company’s website at https://floify.com/ or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter / X.

