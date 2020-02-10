SYOSSET, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fluid Metering Inc., is pleased to announce John Morris Group as the new exclusive distributor of precision fluid control solutions across the South Pacific Region.



John Morris Group, located in Chatswood, New South Wales specialize in the supply, installation & servicing of precision instruments covering diverse industry sectors and a proud tradition of building hand-in-hand relationships with the world’s leading manufacturers of scientific equipment.

The benefits of this new partnership include:

John Morris Group has a national office network with local personnel across Australia and New Zealand, providing expertise in sales, service and technical support.

Our broad range of corporate and institutional customers and our local marketing expertise will provide FMI with a range of new opportunities in the South Pacific region

A shared blend of over 120 years of experience, innovation and core values delivering the best advice, quality and service.

“We’re excited about the opportunity this agreement with Fluid Metering Inc. provides for our customers,” says Jeff Tyson, General Manager at John Morris Group. “It’s a pleasure to add another manufacturer of high-quality products to our range.”

Robert Morin, Vice President, Commercial Operations at Fluid Metering, Inc. said “These are exciting times for Fluid Metering, we continue to develop world class portfolio of precision pumps and build a global network of robust distributors. To the latter, we couldn’t be happier than to have such as robust distributor as John Morris Group representing Fluid Metering in Australia and New Zealand.”

About Fluid Metering Inc.

Fluid Metering continues to be a leader in the manufacturing of valve-less ceramic dispensers and metering pumps with strategic focus in the life science market space. Proudly, incorporating 61 years of OEM design and experience to meet customer specific application requirements with Accuracy, Precision & Reliability!

