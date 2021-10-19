SYOSSET, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fluid Metering, a pioneer in design and manufacturing of high precision fluid control solutions, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with OINA VV AB, now part of the THOMAS brand of OEM pumps and compressors.

This agreement is the next step in the effort to build a global network of commercial partnerships which will support distribution of Fluid Metering products.

Benefits of this new partnership include:

1. The partnership will see THOMAS sell and support Fluid Metering’s commitment to excellence in fluidic design and service to customers across the Nordic and Baltic region, including Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia.

2. Under the agreement, THOMAS will provide marketing and sales, business development, as well as distribution and logistics for Fluid Metering’s innovative product portfolio.

3. THOMAS’ years of expertise and wealth of knowledge of fluidic handling solutions will provide Fluid Metering with a wide range of opportunities in the OEM Medical market space.

“We are excited to have the THOMAS sales force out in the region to promote Fluid Metering in Sweden and surrounding countries. This agreement comes at a great time as Fluid Metering has launched several new fluidic technologies this year. There are a lot of synergies and market overlap between the two companies. We are confident they will do an excellent job in promoting our latest technologies, like our new FVD Variable Dispense Pump and FSF Smooth Flow technology in the region,” said Robert Morin, Vice President, Commercial Operations at Fluid Metering.

About Fluid Metering, Inc.

Fluid Metering continues to be a leader in the manufacturing of valveless ceramic dispensers and metering pumps with strategic focus in the life sciences market space. Proudly, incorporating over 60 years of OEM design and experience to meet customer specific application requirements with Accuracy, Precision & Reliability! Website: https://www.fluidmetering.com/

MULTIMEDIA:

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-1019s2p-fluid-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Fluid Metering Inc